Residents slam Tshwane over long-running leaks

Silverton residents blame Tshwane for ignoring long-running leaks that have wasted thousands of litres of water, and adding to losses in an already strained water network.

This comes after the metro has warned residents and businesses that if current consumption levels continue, the city’s water distribution system could run dry within the next month or two.

The metro also warned that this unsustainable use is placing the bulk supply under severe stress and could ultimately lead to a collapse of the municipal water system.

The demand in the areas supplied by reservoirs is exceeding what the city can provide, compelling the city to surpass its licensed figure of the amount of water it should source from Rand Water.

The water utility is currently pumping about 926 million litres per day to Tshwane, when it is supposed to be pumping 662 million litres per day. This is 22% more than the city’s permitted limit.

But on the ground in Silverton, residents say they are doing their part to save water, while the city fails to fix its own pipes.

Marietjie Deventer said Tshwane should not blame anyone else but themselves.

“Silverton water network has deteriorated severely with water leaks on almost every street, this has added to thousands [of litres] of water losses,” she explained.

Deventer argued that residents are not to blame for Tshwane’s high water consumption, pointing instead to unattended leaks as the real problem.

She stressed that all leaks, whether large or small, should be repaired because they waste water.

“Currently, Tshwane only fixes major leaks, claiming it’s a way to save money and cut repair costs. But the reality is that water is still wasted, whether it’s a small leak or a large one. This neglect only adds to the problem,” she said.

According to Deventer, the city’s failure to address so-called ‘minor’ leaks directly contributes to excessive water use.

“The truth is that Tshwane prioritises big leaks, but smaller ones are left to run for six months or more. Over that time, thousands of litres are lost, eventually adding up to massive wastage.”

As an example, she pointed to a leak at the corner of Graniet Street, which has been flowing since April.

“At first, the blame was placed on contractors, but investigations confirmed it’s Tshwane’s responsibility. Councillors have logged multiple reference numbers and escalated the matter, but there’s been no response.

“The feedback we received is simple: small leaks won’t be fixed, and there’s no overtime labour available to deal with emergency major leaks.”

Deventer added that this neglect is not unique to Silverton.

“This is happening across the city. If we counted all the so-called ‘small’ leaks in Tshwane, the total water wastage would be shocking.”

She also questioned the city’s logic in classifying leaks.

“How can they decide a leak is big or small? The fact is, millions of litres are being wasted. And since Tshwane reduces water pressure to such low levels, even large leaks can appear minor but they are still wasting enormous amounts of water.”

Lindie Meyer said the water network in Silverton is broken.

“Water leaks on the sidewalks and pavements left unattended in the area you can count more than 30 of them, this ultimately is a huge water loss.”

She said some leaks have been left running since last year as they are deemed ‘smaller’.

“The council have themselves to blame for the water consumption, we as residents do what they ask us to do, we do not water gardens or wash our driveways as per instruction, yet they come back and warn of high water consumption.”

She said they must fix all the leaks, regardless of how big or small they are.

“Whether big or small, water should not be running down the streets for months, the water meters should not be leaking, the water pipes should be repaired in that way, I am certain the pressure will decline,” she said.

Some of the streets with huge water leaks left unattended include Graniet street, Moreleta Street, James Avenue, Republic Street, and De Boulevard Street.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, however, said the existing problem is not Tshwane’s water network, but the indifferent behaviour of consumers, who consistently fail to heed the city’s call for water conservation.

“Rand Water has identified Tshwane as the second highest consuming municipality in the Gauteng province.”

Mashigo said it is disheartening to note that consumers’ behaviour has not changed, despite the city’s series of requests to consumers to use water sparingly.

“Residents are further reminded that the Level 1 water restrictions that were imposed previously in line with the Water Supply By-laws, were never withdrawn and are therefore still applicable.”

He said the metro will impose fines, restrict water supply or disconnect water supply to consumers who do not comply with the water restrictions.

“The level at which our customers are consuming, water restrictions are inevitable and are the only viable option to save the city’s distribution network from collapsing.”

Mashigo said Tshwane has not neglected the Silverton area.

“A special team has been assigned for the area to attend to all water related service requests. The leaks reported in Silverton will be prioritised. The city will also investigate and resolve all the leaks that are not reported.”

He said the strategy being implemented by the city is the most efficient in reducing water losses.

“If small leaks are prioritised instead of large leaks, the amount of water loss could be far greater than what it is currently.”

He said that the city is in the process of filling all vacant positions in the water and sanitation business unit, which will resolve staff shortages in the department.

Mashigo said the metro urges all residents to make a concerted effort in decreasing the water usage by adhering to the water restrictions, warning that punitive measures will be taken against those found breaking them.

ALSO READ: Wapadrand Substation renovation deadline moves to December

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.