Local musician nabbed following alleged assaults in Laudium

A well-known musician was restrained by police for medical evaluation on September 24 due to a violent assault that occurred in Laudium.

Police say they are currently investigating the incident.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, officers responded to the incident after reports that the suspect was attacking people without provocation.

“The suspect was reportedly violent and assaulting people for no reason.”

She said police had to intervene and were forced to restrain the suspect and place him in a police van.

“He was transferred to a local hospital for medical evaluation.”

SAME SCRIPT… Who didn’t see this coming? Tebogo G Mashego reportedly arrested. pic.twitter.com/IjYNeOWM2D — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 24, 2025

Nevhuhulwi has since confirmed that one of the assaulted victims has opened a case of assault against the suspect.

She added that police investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

