Police arrest man linked to armed robberies

Police have arrested a man believed to have taken part in a string of robberies in Lyttleton over the past two months.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Dave Miller, the suspect was arrested on September 27 during an operation involving the station’s undercover team and Gauteng traffic wardens, who were conducting surveillance at an informal settlement.

He said officers acted on a tip-off about a suspect believed to have an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“When the suspect was identified, members moved in and apprehended him while he was unaware.”

While searching the suspect, police found a replica firearm and three unlicensed rounds of live 9mm ammunition.

Miller pointed out the suspect could give no reasonable explanation for possession of these items and was immediately arrested.

He confirmed that determining whether the suspect is connected to the armed robberies will form part of the ongoing investigation.

“The suspect is set to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of a dangerous weapon.”

Station commander Brigadier M Toohey has commended the officers for their swift action.

