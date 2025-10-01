Driver critically injured in head-on collision on Delmas Road

A man was left critically injured following a serious crash involving three vehicles on Delmas Road in the Rietvallei area east of Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.

Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene alongside the Tshwane Fire Department after reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

According to Advanced Life Support paramedic Sheldon Lombard from Emer-G-Med, emergency crews arrived to find the aftermath of a severe head-on collision.

“Upon arrival, we found that two vehicles and a truck had collided,” he said. “Further assessment revealed that one of the vehicles, an NP200 bakkie, had crashed head-on into the truck,” Lombard added.

He said inside the wrecked bakkie, paramedics discovered a male driver trapped in the wreckage, suffering from extensive injuries.

“The patient sustained critical injuries and was extensively entrapped within the wreckage,” Lombard explained.

He said paramedics worked quickly to stabilise the man at the scene after the Tshwane Emergency Services department personnel used specialised equipment to extricate him from the vehicle.

Lombard said once freed, the patient was airlifted by a medical helicopter to a specialist facility for urgent further care.

“The cause of the crash is unknown and forms part of a police investigation.”

ALSO READ: Fiery collision on R25 Highway kills two motorists

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.