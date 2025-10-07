Tragic motorcycle crash leaves rider dead

A motorcyclist was declared dead following a serious collision with a truck at the intersection of Lynnwood Road and Rubida Street in the Lynnwood Ridge area in Pretoria east on Tuesday morning.

The Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) and Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene shortly before 10:00 after reports of the crash.

According to Advanced Life Support paramedic Sheldon Lombard from Emer-G-Med, emergency crews arrived to find the aftermath of a severe collision.

“Upon arrival, we found that a motorcycle had collided with a truck,” Lombard said.

He explained that the motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, had sustained severe injuries and was in cardiac arrest.

“Despite advanced life support resuscitation efforts, the patient could not be revived and was declared deceased on scene,” Lombard added.

Casper Visser, spokesperson for VEMRU, said bystanders had begun CPR before emergency crews arrived.

“An Advanced Cardiac Life Support resuscitation effort was initiated by multiple services, but unfortunately, the injuries were too severe,” Visser said.

He said the truck driver was assessed and found to have sustained no injuries.

“The scene was handed over to SAPS to investigate the cause of the accident.”

Visser thanked all emergency services who assisted at the scene, including Emer-G-Med, Netcare911, and Alpha Security Forum.

