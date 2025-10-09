Bus expansion project to Atteridgeville on track

The Princess Park expansion of the A Re Yeng Bus routes is currently 63% completed, according to Roads and Transport MMC Tlangi Mogale.

Mogale stated this during a recent site visit to the construction site in Ward 58, monitoring the work done on the project, which started in January.

The MMC said the A Re Yeng Line 3 phase 1 expansion project is one of the metro’s critical endeavours and expressed excitement that it is moving ahead of schedule.

“We are way ahead of schedule, and we want to keep it this way! This line will operate on mixed traffic but will benefit our bus commuters from Nana Sita up until Atteridgeville. We are also very excited that we are now expanding to our townships,” Mogale said.

The MMC said the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) line expansion project is expected to be done by June 2026, and it looks like the metro is set to reach that target, bringing A Re Yeng bus services to Atteridgivile doorsteps.

Mogale said the department plans to conduct a follow-up around the end of November, heading toward December.

Ward 58 Councillor Conride Ngoveni said he looks forward to the development opportunities the new line will bring for his ward, while thanking the MMC for her visit.

“The visit by MMC was part of oversight to ensure that the BRT line development that will assist the city in linking CBD and Atteidgeville is progressing well. This will support residents using public transport while also assisting economic growth in the capital city,” Ngoveni said.

Watch here: https://x.com/i/status/1975608392963211488

This BRT line expansion project is expected to be done by June next year and it looks like we are set to reach that target ❤️🇿🇦 Atteridgivile we are bringing Areyeng bus services to your door step🙏🏾 BaStreet Committee pic.twitter.com/Pe2FHmTsbW — Tlangi Mogale: CoT MMC for Roads&Transport 🇿🇦 (@tlangimich) October 7, 2025

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.