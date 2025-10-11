Pretoria east hairdresser making waves for a cause

In the heart of Pretoria east, renowned award-winning hairstylist André Green is once again making headlines, not for his sleek haircuts or celebrity clientele, but for a cause that is close to his heart.

After unofficially beating the previous Guinness World Record for the most haircuts in 24 hours, Green is setting his sights on something even more mind-blowing: attempting to cut the most haircuts in one hour underwater.

“I have always believed in doing something extraordinary for an extraordinary cause,” Green says. “When people hear what we are doing, they say it is crazy. But crazy is exactly what grabs attention, and we want to use that attention to help those who need it most.”

Green is the winner of numerous awards, like the Twincare International Best Men’s Hairstylist of the Year and Twincare International Street Smart Hairstylist of the Year.

On November 29, just before the festive season kicks off, Green will attempt to break a record that has only been attempted once, back in 2007.

The current Guinness World Record for most haircuts done underwater in one hour is 27.

But Green is ready to go beyond just breaking a record.

This incredible event will take place at the Langlaagte Bambanani Children’s Home’s swimming pool to raise funds, awareness, and support for the Abraham Kriel Children’s Home.

Green plans to give more than 30 qualified scuba divers fresh haircuts underwater, each with hair at least shoulder-length and more than 2cm to be cut per person.

“Every head of hair I cut is a reminder that we can do something good. It is about more than setting records but about helping the community,” Green explains.

He has not taken this challenge lightly. With the help of the expert team at Reef Divers, including Pieter Herbst and Dawie Jooste, he has been training technically and physically for the big day.

“They have been incredible and have been helping me figure out everything from how to stay steady underwater while cutting to how we will deal with technical issues like the camera setups. They are not just dive experts; they are special people who truly care.”

All the logistics – and there are many – have been carefully considered.

Hair clips and gel will help keep the hair from floating, while the divers will wear full scuba gear, including masks and wetsuits. A platform and chair will be secured to the bottom of the 2.3m deep pool, and a countdown clock will lead up to the attempt.

Hair clippings will be removed using a pool suction system, and his tools and products, including those sponsored by Paul Mitchell, will be prepped and secured to prevent them from floating away.

“We have rehearsed every move. From healthy eating and oxygen efficiency to how to smoothly transition each diver in and out of the chair. It is an entire choreography. Each detail counts.”

Green is turning the event into a community celebration. With jumping castles, food, entertainment, and the energy of a carnival atmosphere, he hopes to make it a day of joy, unity, and generosity for the residents of the children’s home.

“We want it to be a drawcard that gets people talking and coming together. The more people, the more awareness, and the more support we can bring to these kids,” Green shares.

The public is invited to attend, watch the action live, and donate towards the children’s home. A dedicated social media page will be live during the event, accepting donations.

Green is no stranger to pushing limits.

A year ago, on June 14, he secured his first Guinness World Record by completing 540 haircuts in 24 hours, each haircut requiring at least 2cm to be cut and taking an average of 2 minutes and 43 seconds per person. Funds raised also went to the children’s home.

“The feedback from that event was unbelievable. People could not stop thanking us for the opportunity to be part of something that big. It showed that we had the structure and foundation right,” Green recalls.

Thanks to that experience, planning for this year’s record has gone much smoother, from sponsorships to marketing and logistics.

“This time around, people know what we are capable of. There is a sense of trust. And that is making all the difference.”

