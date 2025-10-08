A total of 25 illegal immigrants arrested in Tshwane during police raids

A total of 25 illegal immigrants were arrested in Tshwane during coordinated sting operations led by the Metro Police and other law enforcement agencies.

The raids targeted areas in Pretoria East and Bronkhorstspruit as authorities intensify efforts to curb illegal immigration and related crimes.

According to the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) the two sting operations were conducted in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, in two separate locations in Tshwane, aimed at enforcing immigration laws.

“On Wednesday TMPD Region 6 officers, together with other law enforcement agencies, conducted Operation Tshwara Motho in Nellmapius, Pretoria East. During the operation, 12 illegal immigrants were arrested for being in the country without the required documentation. \

“This lawless behaviour was met with the full force of the law, as firm enforcement is necessary against those who contravene the laws of the country.”

It furthermore said a second integrated operation, involving various stakeholders, was conducted by Region 7 members in the Bronkhorstspruit and Etithobeni areas.

“An additional 13 illegal immigrants were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act 13 of 2002). “These successful operations reflect the TMPD’s commitment to establishing a strong presence in protecting Tshwane residents from illegal activities. All the arrested suspects were detained at local police stations.”

The TMPD said it is committed to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety and promoting compliance with local regulations.

