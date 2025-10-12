Maintenance work leaves parts of Pretoria without power

Residents supplied with electricity by the Waltloo Substation are expected to experience a planned power outage on Sunday, October 12, as metro technicians carried out essential maintenance work.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo stated that the work, which will take place from 08:00 to 14:00, is crucial for servicing the 132/11kV 35MVA Power Transformer A1 and addressing identified defects inside the substation to prevent a catastrophic breakdown.

He explained that, for safety reasons, the city was compelled to completely shut down the power supply to the substation while technicians performed the repairs.

“In the interest of safety and due to existing abnormalities on the network, we are required to switch off the power supply to the Waltloo Substation during the maintenance period,” Mashigo said.

The power interruption is expected to affect the following areas:

– Waltloo Industrial Area

– Asgrow

– Wolff-Trebla

– Toop and Flush Lane

– Gaskof Engineering

– Kuit Street

– Precision Casting

– Sefatanaga – Alwyn Noord

Mashigo urged residents and businesses in the affected areas to treat all network points as live, even during the electricity supply interruption period, to avoid accidents or electrical hazards.

For all enquiries, residents can contact the city’s customer care line at 012 358 9999 and select option 3.