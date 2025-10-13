Four face charge of assault and attempted murder after attack on TMPD officers

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has strongly condemned the violent attack on two of its officers during a routine patrol in Pretoria West in the early hours of Sunday, October 12.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba stated that the officers from Region 3, Sector 1 were conducting a visible policing patrol when they spotted a suspicious vehicle with four occupants at the intersection of WF Nkomo Street and Elandsfontein Road around 01:41.

“When the officers stopped the vehicle to investigate, the occupants, who were under the influence of alcohol, refused to cooperate and attacked our members, injuring two officers in the process,” Mahamba said.

He added that backup was called immediately; however, before reinforcement could arrive, the suspects attempted to flee. In their escape attempt, they struck one of the officers and caused damage to a TMPD vehicle.

“The suspects were later apprehended and detained. They are facing charges of assault, attempted murder, and malicious damage to property,” Mahamba confirmed.

The two injured officers were taken to hospital for medical treatment and were later discharged.

The TMPD is determined to protect its members and will not tolerate any form of disregard for the law.

TMPD Chief of Police, Commissioner YCR Faro, commended the officers for their courage, stating that the department will not allow attacks on law enforcement officers to go unpunished.

“Our officers risk their lives daily to keep Tshwane safe. Anyone who thinks they can attack the police must know we will not hesitate to act decisively. Those who test us will face consequences,” Faro said.

The TMPD warned that violence against officers will not be tolerated.

