Metro signals breakthrough in Highveld water pipeline project

Notable progress has been made in the metro’s efforts to restore long-term water supply stability in Highveld through the ongoing rerouting of the 450mm steel water pipe at the Hennops River crossing.

According to Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the project has now entered a key stage after months of technical co-ordination and financial adjustments to ensure the sustainability and quality of the work being carried out.

He explained that following the initial pipe failure earlier this year, the city had implemented an interim measure by restoring supply through a ring feeder system while isolating the leaking line.

This allowed residents to continue receiving water, though there were occasional disruptions, while the metro and the developer worked to finalise a permanent solution.

The rerouting project was initially planned to begin in May and conclude by August, but the process was delayed due to funding constraints and the need to finalise service level agreements with the developer.

Mashigo said these agreements have since been concluded, and the developer has agreed to use its bulk contributions to fund the work at an estimated cost of R2-million.

“The city is pleased to confirm that key progress has been made. The developer has received confirmation that the 450mm steel pipe will be hot-dip galvanised for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance.

The material is scheduled to arrive on site by October 21, with installation dates to be confirmed soon thereafter,” Mashigo said.

He noted that the project involves relocating a 200m section of the pipeline out of the riverbed, constructing scour valve chambers and improving the system’s resilience against future failures.

“While the city fully acknowledges the frustration caused by the recurring disruptions, residents are kindly urged to remain patient as this complex project is getting closer to the next phase,” Mashigo said.

He added that the rerouting involves precision engineering in an environmentally sensitive area, which requires compliance with regulatory standards and technical oversight by city officials.

Mashigo said the city would assume full operational control of the pipeline once construction is complete and all quality checks have been satisfied.

“The City of Tshwane sincerely appreciates the continued patience, co-operation and understanding of the Highveld community during this period. We remain committed to transparent communication and will continue to provide progress updates as new milestones are achieved.

“Our priority remains to deliver a reliable, sustainable, and modernised water network that meets the needs of all residents in the long term,” he said.

Last month, Mashigo confirmed that the project was delayed “due to ongoing negotiations around the Service Level Agreements between the developer and the City of Tshwane, which need to be finalised before construction can proceed”.

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya visited the affected residents of Centurion Golf Estate in April.

Moya said the pipe had burst several times and that the city planned to remove it from under the Hennops River to stabilise the water supply and reduce the risk of river pollution. However, some residents were sceptical about the timeline.

Eugene Keller, a local resident, said at the time that the situation had become unbearable.

“Although supply was restored in the first week of May, we still wake up every day not knowing whether we’ll have water. Bathing, cooking, and cleaning require water, so when there isn’t any, it becomes a struggle,” Keller said.

He added that, despite the metro’s promises, there was little confidence in the city’s ability to deliver.

“It’s always one excuse after another. We’ve had enough of plans; we want reliability.”

