Metro successfully restores continuous water supply to Ikageng residents

Water tanker services that were previously dispatched daily to supply Ikageng residents in Mamelodi have been discontinued since August, marking a complete turnaround from crisis to stability.

Ikageng residents have had continuous water flowing from their taps for two consecutive months.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the metro is pleased to share positive advancements with residents of Ikageng, Mamelodi East, who have been enjoying two months of uninterrupted water supply.

Mashigo said this milestone follows nearly two years of intermittent service and marks a significant victory in the city’s ongoing efforts to restore stability and reliability to the local water network.

Ikageng residents had experienced fluctuating water supply due to a complex set of challenges linked to illegal connections on the Mamelodi R3 and R4 reservoirs in 2023 and early 2024.

Mashigo said these unlawful connections, traced mainly to the Marry Me and Phase 1 informal settlements that had tapped directly into the incoming Rand Water pipeline, prevented the R4 Reservoir from filling up to optimal levels.

Due to Ikageng’s location on the same elevation as the R4 Reservoir, the community could only receive consistent water flow when reservoir levels were sufficiently high.

As a result, the shortage of pressure created prolonged periods of low or no water supply to households in the area.

Mashigo said to bring lasting relief, the city embarked on a rigorous programme to identify, secure and restore the system.

“All illegal connections were systematically removed and the windows of the R3 and R4 reservoirs were sealed with welded steel sheets to prevent repeated tampering,” said Mashigo.

The city’s technical teams then conducted night-time isolation exercises, closing the reservoir’s outgoing pipes in the evening and reopening them in the morning. This was to allow the system to recover pressure without disrupting essential supply to customers.

These delicate balancing operations were carried out for a year as part of an extensive investigation into hidden leaks and pressure losses.

Further analysis led to the discovery of a concealed leak on the Rand Water pipeline feeding the Mamelodi reservoirs, which was subsequently repaired.

In addition, the city’s engineers found and fixed another leak on the outgoing pipeline from the R4 Reservoir to Ikageng, a fault that had gone undetected due to frequent system shutdowns and low reservoir levels.

Once these repairs were completed, the city reconfigured the connections between the R3 and R4 reservoirs to enhance water flow towards Ikageng and to ensure a more stable distribution network across the region.

Mashigo said throughout this process, city plumbers and artisans worked tirelessly under challenging conditions to restore full service.

The team repaired damaged valves, tested pressure levels, and monitored flow patterns to ensure that every intervention is translated into measurable improvement on the ground.

Their collective effort and resilience played a crucial role in returning the system to full operational strength.

Today, the R4 Reservoir, which previously struggled at levels between 0% and 10%, is now operating consistently between 60% and 70%, allowing Ikageng residents to enjoy strong and steady water pressure.

The city will continue to monitor the network closely to ensure sustained performance and technicians remain on standby.

Mahsigo concluded by saying the metro extends its appreciation to the residents of Ikageng for their patience and understanding throughout this long and difficult journey.

“Their co-operation, together with the hard work of the city’s teams, has made this success possible.”

