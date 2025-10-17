Pretoria learner’s science project earns triple awards

A 17-year-old Grade 11 learner at St Mary’s Diocesan School for Girls, Pretoria, has emerged as one of South Africa’s brightest young scientists after her outstanding achievements at the 45th Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF).

The event was held on October 6–10 at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Promising young scientists from across South Africa and countries such as Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, India, Ireland, Russia, Ghana, and Mexico attended the expo.

Olivia Barker’s project, Measuring the impact of the Bankrotbos invasion on soil mite populations within Waterberg soil ecosystems, earned her three special awards and a silver medal.

“Including the coveted University of Pretoria Dr Derek Grey Memorial Award, a three-year study bursary in the sciences or engineering.”

Bankrotbos (Seriphium plumosum), also known as silver stoebe in English, is a type of shrub.

Barker also received the Ekurhuleni Drums Shanice Francis Memorial Award for innovative environmental solutions, valued at R30 000, and the Soil Science Society of South Africa Award for the best soil-related project.

“Winning three special awards plus an Eskom Expo Silver medal at the ISF was absolutely beyond my wildest dreams,” Barker said.

“Winning the Dr Derek Grey Memorial Award was the biggest shock I’ve ever had in my life!”

Driven by a deep love for biology, Barker credits her success to curiosity, hard work, and encouragement from her family and teachers.

“I’ve always been encouraged to ask questions and think critically at home,” she said.

“My incredible science teacher, Mr Van Wyk, believed in my potential from the start and constantly challenged me to think deeper.”

She first entered the Eskom Expo after hearing about it from a friend and quickly became hooked.

What began as “just the seed of an idea” has grown into a project she is deeply proud of.

Beyond science, Barker is also a provincial and national archer and enjoys modern dance, art, crochet, and piano.

She will represent South Africa at the Stockholm Junior Water Prize competition in Sweden, where she hopes to continue her mission of contributing to environmental sustainability.

“You don’t need to be certain about everything when you start; you just need courage,” Barker said.

“Sometimes the craziest ideas lead to the best discoveries.”

Her journey, according to Eskom Expo communications manager JeVanne Gibbs, reflects the core purpose of the programme: to nurture future innovators.

“Olivia’s success is a testament to the incredible potential that lies within South Africa’s youth,” Gibbs said.

“Her dedication and passion embody what the Eskom Expo stands for, inspiring young people to use science to create real-world impact.”

