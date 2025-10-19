Blue releases second album blending soul and amapiano

A gospel singer from Mamelodi has turned to a more soulful amapiano sound, as he released his second album, Ba Dutsi.

The album is a collaboration between DJ Rile, Shaun Mahlangu (a choreographer, singer, and content creator) and himself.

For his first single, called Lovie Wam, he collaborated with J Power and Sky T.

The 28-year-old rising star from Mamelodi West, Malamola Tsima, who uses the stage name ‘Blue’, is a musician and songwriter, and his second album was released last month.

Blue, who describes himself as a rising star of South African music, discovered his voice in a choir, where he nurtured his vocal skills and learned the discipline of harmonisation and performance.

Blue, he said he is firstly a gospel singer, but has recently transitioned to amapiano to establish himself as an independent vocalist.

He calls his style ‘soulful amapiano’ – a genre that maintains the groove and energy of amapiano while layering it with heartfelt vocals and lyrical storytelling.

His songs centre on love, heartbreak, and real-life experiences, drawn from his personal journey, as well as spontaneous moments of inspiration.

By infusing amapiano with emotional depth, Blue, as a vocalist, has created a sound that feels both contemporary and timeless.

His journey in music reflects the universal power of music that aims to inspire, to comfort, and to create community.

He says every note he sings is intentional – a reflection of the journey he walked and the lessons he continues to learn.

“I don’t make music just to be heard, I make music for people and my songs are set to remind someone that they’re not alone – that what they feel matters,” said Blue.

With every performance, he proves that South Africa’s creative spirit is alive and unstoppable.

Blue’s dream extends beyond our borders; he envisions performing on international stages, collaborating with global artists, and showcasing the richness of the South African sound to the world.

His melodies echo a blend of passion and purpose, reminding listeners that music isn’t just entertainment – it’s the language of emotion.

He is currently working on another album, due to be released in 2026, although it has yet to be named.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.