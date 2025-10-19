Poet inspires change through poetry, advocacy

A young artist has become a powerful voice within South Africa’s community of persons with disabilities.

Daphney Twala is a remarkable poet and motivational speaker whose work and life embody resilience, creativity, and advocacy.

She is currently working with the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD).

Born and raised in Groblersdal, a rural area where stigma around disability often prevails, her journey to self-acceptance and expression has been marked by both challenges and triumphs.

Now 33, Twala’s life experiences shape much of her poetry and performances.

She has a physical disability affecting the use of both her hands, but this has never stopped her from passionately pursuing her art or advocacy. She writes and performs poetry that explores themes of disability awareness, love, loneliness, and celebration of life.

She has published two poetry collections, including The Beauty of a Red Blossom, which highlights her lyrical voice and ability to capture complex human emotions.

Performing her poetry means the world to her.

“To perform my poetry gives me the opportunity to express my opinions and give voice to my thoughts.”

For her, the stage is a space where she can share her inner world and connect deeply with audiences.

She especially hopes to challenge perceptions about people with disabilities. “I want the world to know that people with disabilities can also motivate and inspire others.”

Through her art, she aims to break down barriers and foster understanding.

Growing up on the rural highveld presented significant obstacles.

“The biggest challenge for me was growing up in the rural areas because of the stigma attached to being disabled,” she reflected.

However, moving to the city brought a new sense of freedom and acceptance.

“Life is easier here. It is easier to just be myself without judgment,” she said.

The urban environment has given her access to more opportunities and a broader platform to share her voice.

She attended Tshwenyane Secondary School in Mhluzi and has steadily built her career and presence within disability advocacy circles.

In Johannesburg, she has taken part in numerous events where she shared her poetry and message, including the 1050 Strictly Art Festival, where she gave a powerful performance that left the audience in awe.

Her artistry goes beyond entertainment; it is activism and education combined.

She will be performing at the second leg of the 22nd annual ‘Ten Spyte Van’ week at the Pierneefteater in the Moot, a special event to be held on October 18 and 25.

This festival has a long history of showcasing the talents of people who rise above their disabilities to inspire audiences through their skills and stories.

The event serves as both an awareness campaign and a fundraiser, with proceeds supporting participating organisations and individuals.

The ‘Ten Spyte Van’ week features a variety of artists, musicians, and speakers who represent the strength and diversity of the community with disabilities.

Past participants have included well-known institutions and groups dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.

Over the last 22 years, the festival has been made possible by Cordis Trust, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to inclusion and celebration.

One of her key concerns is the gap between the rights afforded to people with disabilities and the reality of their lives.

“I feel when it comes to human rights for people with disabilities, we do not have that many opportunities to use those rights,” she explained.

Employment and economic exclusion remain major hurdles. She wishes to see a society where inclusiveness is not just a concept but a lived reality.

“I hope to work towards more inclusiveness for people with disabilities in society as a whole,” she said.

She is critical of politicians, noting, “Politicians miss the point and the opportunity to include us in their decisions.”

Her dream is to carry her positive attitude and knowledge about the rights of people with disabilities into more rural areas, where awareness is often lacking.

“Sensitisation is such an important part of creating awareness. We all must get a chance to live a beautiful life and be made aware of how we can achieve that.”

At the festival, on October 18, Nadia Engelbrecht, a singer born with cerebral ataxia, will perform, showcasing her talent despite balance and co-ordination challenges.

On the same day, Mark Tribelhorn will share his story of overcoming personal loss and physical adversity, including becoming visually impaired and losing a leg this year.

On October 25, Jody-Ann, a blind composer and singer skilled in multiple instruments, and Gert Cloete, a hearing-impaired guitarist, will perform.

Daphney Twala, known as 4fingershort, will present her poetry and motivational talk.

Other performers include singer Li-Marié Roos from Ons Huis, blind singer HW Helberg, Andrew Hofmeyr on the work of the NCPD, and blind singer Brazoh B.

Attendance is free, with voluntary donations distributed among participants, supporting ongoing efforts to raise awareness and empower people with disabilities.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.