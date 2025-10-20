Exam stress mounting as thousands of matrics prepare to write

The clock is ticking… and the hourglass is running out for this year’s matriculants who are facing their final school exams. Many Grade 12 learners are experiencing heightened levels of stress and anxiety as they prepare for one of the most important milestones in their academic journey.

The final exams are set to officially begin on October 21 and end on November 27. While this period is often filled with anticipation and pressure, experts say that recognising and managing exam-related stress can make a significant difference in a learner’s overall performance and well-being.

Pretoria east educational psychologist Hester Phillips said exam-related stress or anxiety often manifests in various ways that can be behavioural, physical or emotional in nature.

She explained that some learners may struggle with sleep disturbances such as difficulty falling asleep, waking up frequently during the night or oversleeping due to exhaustion.

“Some learners may report that they feel very sleepy and tired and want to sleep much longer than what is required,” she said.

Phillips added that procrastination is another common sign, with learners delaying their studies because they feel frozen or unsure where to start, describing it as trying to scale a symbolic mountain.

According to her, attention and concentration challenges are also frequent, with learners struggling to retain what they read or being distracted by their thoughts and emotions.

“They may read but not remember what they have just read,” she explained.

Other signs include restlessness and fidgeting, irritability and frustration, low motivation, low energy, and physical symptoms such as headaches, stomach aches, muscle pain, and heart palpitations.

Phillips noted that feelings of self-doubt and low self-esteem often surface during exam time, leading learners to question their intelligence or abilities.

“These feelings of being overwhelmed or not good enough are often a reflection of stress, not a true measure of ability.”

She added that awareness of these signs is the first step towards managing exam-related anxiety effectively.

As learners navigate these emotional and physical challenges, the Gauteng Department of Education has ramped up its efforts to ensure that the Class of 2025 is fully supported ahead of their final exams.

MEC for Education Matome Chiloane said a total of 192 745 candidates have registered to write the exams across the province.

Of these, 144 246 are full-time candidates, marking a 6% increase from 2024, while 48 499 are part-time candidates.

The examinations will be conducted at 1 040 centres, all of which have been audited and declared compliant.

“All invigilators and monitors deployed at these centres have been trained and appointed to ensure that the exams run smoothly,” said Chiloane.

He added that the department has gone beyond regular curriculum delivery by providing additional support programmes throughout the academic year.

These include live lesson broadcasts, the Secondary School Improvement Programme (SSIP) and High Flyer interventions, which have assisted learners in various subjects.

Matriculants also attended SSIP residential camps during school holidays, where they received intensive academic support.

“Many schools also implemented their own ongoing improvement programmes, which have played a significant role in preparing candidates for the final NSC examination.”

He explained that digital learning platforms have been made available to expand learners’ access to study resources, while the Just-in-Time programme will continue to offer daily revision opportunities across subjects during the exam period.

To strengthen the management of the exams, additional chief invigilators and monitors have been stationed at high-enrolment and rewrite centres.

“High-level security measures are in place to prevent question paper leaks and other irregularities. Service providers have also been appointed to augment security in all districts.”

Chiloane urged parents and communities to play a supportive role during this crucial period.

“Parents, guardians and community members must provide learners with an environment that is conducive to studying,” he said.

He also appealed to communities to refrain from disruptive activities such as blocking access routes to schools, which could prevent candidates from writing their exams.

“When learners are unable to write due to such disruptions, their lives are put on hold as they will only be able to write missed papers in June 2026,” he warned.

The MEC further advised candidates to arrive at least an hour before their exam starts to avoid delays caused by scanning and screening processes.

He reminded learners to empty their pockets and hand over any electronic devices before entering the exam room to avoid disqualification if a phone rings during the session.

The Department of Basic Education has also shared helpful tips to help matriculants prepare effectively and maintain a healthy study-life balance.

Have all your materials, such as pencils, pens, highlighters, paper, etc, ready before you begin studying.

Be positive and remind yourself why it’s important to remember your work and achieve good marks.

Take a walk outside for a change of scenery to refresh your mind and break your learning into manageable parts to avoid mental fatigue.

Keep your study sessions short but effective, rewarding yourself with constructive breaks.

Teach your study concepts – such as using colours and pictures to help your brain retain information – to someone else or read them aloud.

Be confident with what you know and focus your energy on areas you find difficult, and repeat your work often to retain information better.

Sleep at least eight hours each night, eat well and stay hydrated to keep your brain functioning optimally.

