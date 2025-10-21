City leaders dig in to restore Pretoria main roads

Local and provincial stakeholders recently led a tree-planting effort at the Fountains Circle to revive the capital city’s entrance.

Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya, MMCs for Environment and Agricultural Management and of Roads and Transport, Obakeng Ramabodu and Tlangi Mogale, and Transport and Environment MECs Kedibone Diale-Tlabela and Ewan Botha, tackled the R55, Fountains Valley, Koeksister-Pretoria CBD, K69, and Solomon Mahlangu Drive.

The efforts included clearing illegal dumping sites, planting trees, and picking up litter.

The Beautification and Greening Drive sought to not only enliven the area, but also served as preparation to welcome travelling guests for the G20 summit in November.

“The G20 has given us a springboard into the next chapter of our work as government. With a cleaner environment now in place, our focus shifts to sustaining it and creating an investor-friendly space. Strong intergovernmental relations will be crucial to this success,” Botha said.

All in all, the department donated 7 000 shrubs, 200 trees, 350 fruit trees, and 350 shade trees toward the drive.

“This is a culture that we want to instil in people. This isn’t just about coming to collect your waste; this is about building communities that believe in the beauty of their city,” he said.

Botha added that after reading some academic papers, he found that cleaner environments have a great impact, as they contribute to lower crime rates.

“It’s sad to see trees being cut down for criminal purposes, when they don’t just beautify an area but also provide things we need every day. I think the G20 will give us a jumpstart to what we want this government to be about,” Botha said.

Ramabodu said that drives such as these create spaces where both the community and environment can thrive under the cause of agricultural advancement.

“Through planting indigenous trees, picking up litter, removing illegal dumps and refurbishing road marks, this greening drive transformed ordinary spaces into vibrant, sustainable, and purposeful landscapes where nature, agriculture, and community thrive together. Let’s take ownership of our environment. One tree, one bag of litter, one act of responsibility at a time,” Ramabodu said.

