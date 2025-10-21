Planned water supply interruption to affect parts of Irene on Wednesday

Residents in parts of Irene and nearby areas are advised to prepare for a temporary water supply interruption on October 22.

This follows plans by the metro’s water and sanitation unit to upgrade and connect the Irene water supply network at the corner of Nellmapius and Olievenhoutbosch roads.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, the work is scheduled for Wednesday and will last for 10 hours from 08:00 to 18:00.

Affected areas include Cornwall Hill, Irene extensions 9, 10, 36, 44, 55, 60, 86, 176, 179, 181, and 184, as well as the Irene Village Mall, the Department of Defence Archives, and Cornwall Hill College.

Mashigo apologised for the inconvenience and urged communities to use water sparingly ahead of and during the planned outage.

He reminded residents to make water conservation a daily habit, as small actions can significantly reduce pressure on the city’s water systems.

“We encourage residents to use grey water for their gardens and for flushing toilets and to report any leaks, burst pipes, or incidents of water wastage immediately,” Mashigo said.

Residents are also urged to refrain from watering gardens or washing vehicles with hosepipes between 06:00–18:00, and to avoid filling swimming pools during this period.

Mashigo further recommended installing water-saving devices such as low-flow showerheads, tap aerators, and dual-flush toilet cisterns.

He said other simple measures include taking shorter showers instead of baths, using a broom instead of a hosepipe to clean driveways and patios, collecting rainwater for reuse, and covering swimming pools to reduce evaporation.

“Take a quick shower rather than a bath, close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving, and regularly check toilets and taps for leaks,” he added.

Residents can report water-related incidents such as leaks, burst pipes, or blocked sewers by calling 012 358 9999 or 080 1111 556.

Illegal water connections can be reported to 012 358 9060, while account enquiries can be directed to 012 358 9999.

