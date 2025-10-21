Police under scrutiny after residents denied help at stations

The Gauteng police spokesperson has issued a stern warning to officers who refuse to assist crime victims after several east residents claimed they were turned away when trying to open cases.

Resident Joseline van Dyk said she was sent from one police station to another when trying to report a crime that occurred near her home.

“I first went to Garsfontein Police Station, but they told me they couldn’t take my case because it didn’t fall under their area,” she said.

“They told me to go to Brooklyn instead, saying if they opened a file, it would have to be sent there and could get lost.”

Van Dyk said she eventually went to the Brooklyn Police Station, where she was helped immediately.

“At Brooklyn, everything was handled properly and quickly,” she said.

According to the SAPS, such experiences should not be happening.

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the service has zero tolerance for officers who turn away victims.

“SAPS is a national organisation, and victims of crime may report cases at any police station in any province,” Muridili said.

“Every police official is aware that they cannot turn back victims of crime, regardless of where the incident occurred.”

She added that once a case is opened, the docket will be transferred to the relevant police station handling that jurisdiction.

Residents who have been refused assistance are urged to take down the name of the officer involved and request to speak directly to the station commander before leaving.

Muridili has also called on anyone who was sent away without help to come forward and register a formal complaint.

She said accountability starts with residents speaking out.

“We appeal to the public to demand to speak to the station commander if they are not assisted,” Muridili said.

“No victim should ever leave a police station without help.”

Community leaders have weighed in on the issue, saying that while poor service is unacceptable, there are sometimes misunderstandings about police procedure, especially during late-night incidents.

Deon van Rensburg of the Hatfield City Improvement District (CID) said that in some cases, residents may be turned away temporarily if they appear intoxicated.

“In areas like Burnett Street, where there are loud parties and heavy drinking, people sometimes go to police stations late at night to open cases while severely intoxicated,” he said.

“Officers often tell them to come back once they’re sober so that proper statements can be taken.”

However, he emphasised that no case should ever be outright refused and that police need to balance professionalism with empathy when dealing with frustrated victims.

The public is encouraged to report any poor service or refusal of assistance to the Gauteng Provincial Inspectorate, which investigates complaints against police officers.

Complaints can be lodged by calling the Gauteng Complaints Standby Number on 082 442 2000 or sending a WhatsApp to 082 759 2590.

Alternatively, residents can send an email to [email protected] or report via the MySAPS App, which is downloadable on any smartphone.

