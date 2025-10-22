Bronkhorstspruit tavern shooting suspect caught, another at large after tragedy

Police have made a breakthrough and arrested one of the two suspects involved in the deadly tavern shooting in Bronkhorstspruit.

The shooting occurred in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, during the morning of October 5, and resulted in five deaths and six serious injuries.

Gauteng Provincial Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigations, working together with members from the SAPS Bronkhorstspruit, made a breakthrough.

“The teams have arrested one of the suspects wanted on the tavern shooting incident, which occurred in Bronkhorstspruit on October 5.”

Muridili said the suspect was arrested during a tracing operation on October 21 in Zithobeni, the township where the incident happened.

He will be appearing before the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on October 23, facing five charges of murder and six charges of attempted murder.

“Five of the victims who were admitted to hospital for medical attention have since been discharged, while the sixth remains in hospital.”

Muridili said the police in Bronkhorstspruit responded to a shooting incident at a tavern in Zithobeni on October 5 at about 01:30, where five people were killed and six were injured.

Witnesses report that two men known in the community came into the tavern and demanded that one of the patrons hand over his licensed firearm.

“A shot went off, and when the patrons ran outside, the suspects fired randomly. The patron with a firearm was shot and injured, and his firearm was taken.”

