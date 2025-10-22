No bail for Suurman man accused of brutal spade killings

The Temba Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to 37-year-old Romeo Moshe Shibambu from Suurman, who is facing three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of malicious property damage.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the charges stem from a series of brutal attacks that took place in Suurman at the end of September.

It is alleged that on September 28, the accused’s sister visited him at his residence. While they were conversing, she noticed a garden spade nearby and asked him about it.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Shibambu allegedly told her that he felt like fighting and that if he did, he would win the fight.

He then reportedly chased his sister away and assaulted her with the spade.

Two days later, on September 30, the accused continued his violent spree.

“He was walking to a nearby shop to demand R350 from the shop owner. On his way, he allegedly came across children playing at a neighbour’s house.

“Without provocation, he is said to have attacked three-year-old Kelebogile Neo Gift Baloyi, striking the child repeatedly with the same spade until he succumbed to his injuries,” said Mahanjana.

The child’s mother, Rose Baloyi (33), witnessed the assault and tried to seek help from neighbours. She reportedly fainted.

The accused then turned on her and continued to assault her with the spade until she died.

The child’s father, Sibusiso Langatshe Baloyi (42), who attempted to intervene, was also attacked and killed, allegedly by the accused.

Mahanjana said a taxi driver who witnessed the incident tried to stop the accused, but Shibambu allegedly assaulted him as well.

She said the accused then took control of the taxi and drove off, dragging the taxi driver outside the vehicle until he could not drive any further.

“Community members managed to apprehend Shibambu after he stopped the vehicle and called the police to the scene.

“The injured taxi driver was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, while the accused was arrested.”

During court proceedings, Shibambu opted to represent himself and applied for bail, arguing that he needed to prepare for trial.

The State, represented by Prosecutor Sharon Nkandimeng, opposed the bail application and called the investigating officer from the Serious and Violent Crime Unit to testify.

The officer told the court that the accused was a flight risk and posed a danger to both himself and the community.

He further testified that Shibambu had expressed suicidal thoughts, saying that ‘his job was done’.

The case has been postponed to November 27 for further investigation.

