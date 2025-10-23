Metro faces two water tanker probes

Two investigations have been called for after allegations of corruption involving water tankers used by the metro came to light.

Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has called for an independent forensic investigation into the metro’s water tanker operations, while the DA filed a complaint on October 23 with the Public Protector. They are asking for an investigation into the possible payment of unverified water tanker invoices by the metro in the 2025 financial year.

This follows media claims that the metro spent R777-million on water tankers since the new ANC, ActionSA and EFF coalition took office.

At a press conference on October 23, Moya said, “This claim is incorrect and misrepresents the real situation. This figure is not based on audited expenditure, but on a system extract showing the total value of purchase orders, including about R156-million in cancelled, duplicated or unprocessed transactions. It reflects procurement activity, not actual spending.”

According to Moya, much of the spending came from unpaid invoices dating back to previous years.

“We have inherited a mess and must do something about it. The previous coalition and current opposition failed the city and its residents for eight years.”

Moya explained that the 2024/25 expenditure amounts to R441.1-million, a 36% increase on the previous year.

Of this, R98-million was from the first quarter before the new administration’s election.

According to Moya, verified expenditure since her coalition took office on October 16 2024 stands at R343-million.

She said the forensic investigation would ensure full accountability, reviewing procurement processes, expenditure patterns and delivery records.

Deputy mayor Eugene Modise confirmed at the briefing that fraudulent invoices in connection with water tanker operations worth R120-million had already been identified and rejected.

“We have vetting processes in place along the whole supply chain and have conducted skill set training and lifestyle audits to identify any irregularities,” he said.

City manager Johann Mettler added that all purchase orders for tanker services are verified before invoices are processed and that discrepancies will be investigated as irregular expenditure.

It was confirmed that 279 water tankers, operated by 98 service providers, each with three tankers carrying 10 000 – 15 000 litres, are employed four days a week.

DA caucus leader Cilliers Brink said sources with access to municipal records indicated the metro does not have purchase orders for all invoices, and these amount to less than half the total tanker payments made.

“Paying invoices without proof of requisition or delivery suggests possible large-scale fraud or fake invoicing,” Brink said. “The mayor wants us to believe the new coalition discovered old invoices and simply decided to pay them. But where did these invoices come from, and were there valid purchase orders proving the services were actually delivered?”

Brink warned that under Moya, the metro appears to have abandoned its ‘no purchase order, no payment’ rule, reintroducing risks previously flagged by the Auditor-General.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont countered that ‘the so-called R777-million’ figure shouted from the rooftops is not real expenditure. “It includes cancelled and duplicated purchase orders and unpaid invoices that the previous coalition under Brink incurred in 2023/24,” Beaumont said.

Despite the controversy, Moya said her focus remains on reducing reliance on tankers. She announced a R10-million borehole development programme, a study with the University of Pretoria to compare internal and external tanker costs, and a policy to reduce dependence on Rand Water.

Moya also confirmed negotiations with the Department of Water and Magalies Water to secure the promised 12.5 megalitres for Hammanskraal residents and outlined reforms to strengthen governance, including centralising tanker operations and installing meters on hydrants to prevent unauthorised water use.

