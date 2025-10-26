Teen channels faith into a journey of musical triumph

At just 18 years old, Pretoria North vocalist Marioné Engelbrecht is living proof that faith, perseverance, and purpose can turn dreams into divine reality.

A matric learner at Hoërskool Pretoria Noord, Marioné has been selected to represent South Africa at the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Las Vegas in 2026.

Her love for music began as early as she can remember.

“I have always loved singing and exploring different genres. It started as something fun, but over time, it became a part of who I am.”

Her journey truly began when her mother, Marthie, secretly signed her up for a school talent show in Grade 9.

“At first, I said no, but my mom made sure I was on that list. When I stepped on stage and started singing, I felt like a completely different person.”

That pivotal moment revealed a gift that could no longer be ignored. Her musical confidence grew under the mentorship of Francois Olivier, affectionately known as Franna, who directed the school choir, called Canta Libre.

“He pushed us to reach our best and helped us discover our faith through music. That’s where I learned to believe in myself and in my voice,” recalled Marioné.

Marioné’s formal vocal training began in 2022 at Ovie-Vibz Music School under the guidance of Franzelle Dorfling, whose nurturing approach helped her develop both skill and stage presence.

This year, at the South African Championships of Performing Arts (SACOPA) held in Rustenburg, she won multiple medals, including two golds, a silver, and a bronze, earning her a coveted spot on the national team heading to Las Vegas.

But the journey wasn’t without challenges, as during one of her performances, she twisted her ankle twice.

She said that she performed with a swollen ankle, but she pushed through the pain because she knew she had to give it her all.

Behind her success stands a mother whose love and faith have guided every step.

Marthie said the first time she noticed her daughter’s gift was when she was in the Grade 4.

She recalled her late mother-in-law pointing out that she sang better than Demi Lee-Moore.

Their bond runs deep, strengthened by shared faith and understanding. Marioné was diagnosed with OCD and ADD in primary school, something Marthie said has shaped both her strength and discipline.

“She has a fighting spirit because she’s been through a lot, but she’s learned to manage it with faith, structure, and resilience. “I attend every practice session, make sure her outfits and hair are ready, and help her stay grounded. She makes motherhood easy because she works so hard.” Faith is central to Marioné’s artistry. “My talent is a gift from God. I can’t take pride in it because it doesn’t belong to me; it belongs to Him.

“My music allows me to express what I feel and share His love with others.”

Her gospel performances, particularly You Say by Lauren Daigle, have become her signature pieces.

Marioné’s goal is not just to win but to inspire. “I want my audience to know that through struggles, all things are possible with God by your side.”

She dreams of touring the world and using her music to help others find faith and self-belief.

As she prepares for WCOPA 2026, the Engelbrecht family faces the challenge of raising more than R100 000 to make the trip possible.

“Financially, it’s not easy. But we believe this opportunity could open doors for her dream of studying Musical Theatre and completing a BMus degree at Tshwane University of Technology.”

