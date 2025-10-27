Education department steps in at two schools this week

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has been called to intervene at two Pretoria North schools this week.

A learner was injured in a freak accident at Dimakatso Primary in Soshanguve.

The department confirmed that two Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) assistants, a teaching assistant and a general assistant, have been suspended following an incident on October 22, which left a Grade 5 learner injured.

According to the department spokesperson Steve Mabona, the teaching assistant had asked the learner to help move workbooks from the library to a classroom.

During this process, an axe allegedly fell and struck the learner’s hand.

“The learner was immediately taken for medical attention and is currently recovering at a local hospital.

“Both implicated assistants have been suspended pending an internal investigation,” said GDE spokesperson Mabona.

He added that district social workers have been deployed to provide psychosocial support to the learner, the family, and the broader school community.

“The department takes the safety and well-being of all learners seriously, and we will ensure that proper disciplinary and safety measures are followed,” said Mabona.

He described the incident as deeply unfortunate and confirmed that the department is closely monitoring the learner’s condition while awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, in Akasia, learners at Theresa Park Secondary School have been facing an inconsistent water supply due to rezoning delays, preventing the school from connecting to municipal bulk services.

The rezoning process falls under the jurisdiction of the Tshwane Metro, but the GDE has stepped in to ensure that teaching and learning continue without disruption.

To address the problem, the department installed a borehole that was laboratory tested and confirmed safe for human consumption.

Mabona said a recent equipment malfunction caused temporary water interruptions.

The GDE provided the school with water tankers to ensure learners still had access to clean water.

“We want to assure parents that no learner has missed classes due to the water supply challenges. The school has been proactive in implementing catch-up programmes to make up for any lost time,” said Mabona.

He further explained that the department is in constant communication with parents through the school’s message book, newsletters, and D6 system to keep them informed about ongoing interventions.

“We are committed to finding a permanent solution that ensures a reliable and sustainable water supply for the school community,” added Mabona.

ALSO READ: Millions invested to upgrade health facilities

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.