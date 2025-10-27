Millions invested to upgrade health facilities

The Tshwane health department has revealed that major upgrades are in the pipeline for Silverton and Rosslyn clinics, including the installation of backup water and power systems, guard houses, and medical waste facilities.

MMC for Health Tshegofatso Mashabela also said that a dedicated budget of R10-million has been set aside to extend clinic operating hours at Phomolong Clinic in Region 3 and Karen Park Clinic in Region 1 by September 2026.

“These upgrades to the clinics will include backup water and power systems, guard houses, and medical waste facilities, key steps to ensuring compliance with national health and safety standards,” she explained.

Mashabela said the city is focused on improving access to clinics, expanding community health education, and intensifying programmes addressing substance abuse, youth wellness, and public health awareness.

She said when the new coalition took office, Tshwane’s health system was under immense strain due to population growth, underfunding, and weak co-ordination.

“Clinics were overcrowded and under-resourced, and only about 55% met national service norms. Despite these challenges, we have made measurable progress.”

Mashabela said over the past year, the city has implemented reforms to rebuild the healthcare system.

She pointed out that pilot project at the Olievenhoutbosch Clinic, which has extended its operating hours, has already shown strong results by improving access for working residents.

“A new regional service delivery model for Regions 5 and 7 is being developed to improve co-ordination and accountability, while the Tshwane Multi-Sector AIDS Council (TMAC) has been relaunched to strengthen collaboration on HIV, TB, and STI prevention.”

According to Mashabela, the Community Oriented Substance Use Programme (COSUP) has expanded to all seven regions, providing prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation services for those affected by substance abuse.

“Public health campaigns have also been intensified to promote awareness on HIV, TB, STIs, and child health, reaching thousands of residents through mentorship dialogues, youth education, and community partnerships.”

Despite this progress, Mashabela said the sector still faces funding shortages, ageing infrastructure, and security and staffing challenges that threaten service reliability.

“Many of our clinics lack backup water and electricity systems, and staff shortages affect both safety and service delivery,” she said.

“Rising levels of substance abuse and mental health concerns also increase pressure on our limited resources.”

Mashabela said the city will face the challenges through the rolling out of mobile health units to underserved communities, including Rama City near Sefako Makgatho University.

“Partnerships under the COSUP programme will be expanded, and TMAC will continue leading co-ordinated efforts on HIV, TB, and STI responses.”

Mashabela revealed that a new centralised e-health database will be introduced to improve data management, while community health education will expand to five more wards, prioritising vulnerable areas.

Youth-friendly services will continue to roll out to promote adolescent health and empowerment.

“The City of Tshwane is shifting its focus from recovery to resilience,” Mashabela said.

“We are ensuring that every resident, especially the most vulnerable, can access quality healthcare and community support where they live.”

She added that the city’s progress is built on partnership, innovation, and sustained investment, aiming to create a resilient and people-centred health system.

“The City of Tshwane remains fully committed to accessible, equitable, and quality healthcare for all residents,” Mashabela said.

“Through collaboration with our provincial and community partners, we are building a health system that prioritises prevention, wellness, and dignity.”

