Sinoville police help deliver baby at local shopping centre

Police officers from Sinoville Police Station came to the aid of a woman in labour and helped deliver a healthy baby girl in a shopping centre parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

According to Sinoville police, the incident took place at around 13:20 on October 26, when members of the station’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling near Sinoville Centre, on the corner of Brag Street and Mirca Street.

A frantic woman waved down their patrol vehicle, pleading for assistance for a pregnant lady experiencing severe labour pains.

Without hesitation, Constable Sesi Mathibela and her colleague Constable Prince Raphotlhe responded to the distress call.

Recalling her police training, Mathibela knew that as an officer, she could be called to assist in any emergency, even those beyond her normal policing duties.

“As Constable Mathibela approached the expectant mother, who was accompanied by her mother, she realised the woman was in advanced labour.

“They were standing near the Pick ‘n Pay liquor store, and her first instinct was to move the woman out of public view for privacy and safety,” said Sinoville Police Station spokesperson, Sergeant Gomolemo Modibane.

Modibane said that before the officers could reach the ablution facilities, the woman’s waters broke.

“Acting quickly, Constable Mathibela used a cloth to provide cover and comfort, realising that the baby would not wait. She then instructed her colleague to call for medical assistance using the CPF radio.”

He said while waiting for the ambulance, Mathibela remained calm and kept reassuring the woman that everything would be fine.

She helped regulate her breathing and supported her through the delivery process until her baby girl was born right there in the parking area.

Moments later, Pro-Med Ambulance Services arrived on the scene, and the paramedic, who was part of the emergency team, commended the constable for her swift and professional actions under pressure.

The mother and her new-born were safely transported to Tshwane District Hospital for further care.

“The paramedics applauded our member for her dedication and presence of mind. This is a perfect example of how police officers go beyond their call of duty to serve and protect, not only by fighting crime but also by saving lives in unexpected situations,” added Modibane.

The mother of the new-born expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the officers, the CPF, and emergency personnel for their assistance.

“Without their quick response, I don’t know what could have happened,” she reportedly told officers before being taken to the hospital.

Modibane thanked all role players involved in the incident, including the Sinoville CPF and Pro-Med Ambulance, for their co-operation and teamwork.

“This event reminds us that policing is not only about enforcing the law, but about being there for our community in moments of need.

“We are proud of Constable Mathibela for representing the true spirit of the South African Police Service.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.