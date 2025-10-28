Historic north landmark gets new lease on life

Ward 2 residents are proving that community pride and teamwork can make a real difference.

The historic City Hall, a much-loved landmark that had fallen into neglect, is getting a new lease on life through the hard work and dedication of local volunteers.

Councillor Quentin Meyer praised the volunteers who took it upon themselves to clean and restore the building, saying their commitment is a shining example of what can be achieved when communities come together.

“City Hall is a landmark and historical place in Ward 2, but it’s clear that the metro hasn’t been maintaining it properly, so we’ll take care of it ourselves,” said Meyer.

The restoration forms part of a broader community initiative called Adopt-a-Spot, which encourages residents, families, schools, churches, and businesses to take ownership of small areas in their community that need care and attention.

Residents can adopt specific spaces, such as cemeteries, playgrounds, sidewalks, or open areas, and commit to maintaining them regularly.

Whether it’s cleaning a park, painting a bench, or planting flowers around a traffic circle, every act of volunteerism helps to make Ward 2 a cleaner, safer, and more beautiful place to live.

The goal is not only to enhance the ward’s appearance but also to instil a sense of shared responsibility and pride among residents.

“Through Adopt-a-Spot, we are reminding people that our environment is a reflection of who we are. When we take care of our spaces, we take care of our community.”

Meyer said the initiative has already gained momentum, with residents stepping forward to contribute in creative and meaningful ways.

Some have volunteered to repaint park benches, others have started clearing overgrown areas, and a few have even planted flowers near public walkways.

What started as a small act of community service has now grown into a movement that inspires collective action across the ward.

The ward councillor mentioned that the City Hall’s transformation, in particular, has become a symbol of that renewed sense of ownership.

“Once overlooked and poorly maintained, the building is slowly being restored to its former glory thanks to the hands-on efforts of residents who refuse to wait for government intervention.”

For volunteers, the project is about more than just cleaning up, it’s about restoring pride and connection within the community.

“It feels good to know that the community is making a visible difference. City Hall belongs to all of us, and seeing it look beautiful again gives us hope,” said Pretoria North resident Marian van Dyk.

As the initiative continues to grow, Meyer encouraged more residents to get involved.

