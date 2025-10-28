LEGO fans show off their creativity

Menlyn Shopping Centre was transformed into a world of colour and creativity this past weekend as LEGO enthusiasts from across South Africa gathered for the 2025 Brickfair. The annual exhibition brought together more than 200 displays, showcasing the imagination and talent of builders of all ages.

From intricate movie scenes and pop culture replicas to historical landmarks and fantasy worlds, visitors were treated to a showcase that demonstrated the endless possibilities of the iconic building bricks. Star Wars displays drew large crowds, while newer creations inspired by current films and games reflected LEGO’s enduring connection to popular culture.

The exhibition also featured large-scale landscapes, some spanning several tables, depicting medieval castles, Viking villages, and serene Asian-inspired gardens. Each scene was brought to life with extraordinary attention to detail, including miniature wildlife, water effects, and even portrait mosaics made entirely from LEGO tiles.

Brickfair showed that LEGO’s appeal transcends generations. Builders, young and old, shared the same enthusiasm, reminding visitors that creativity truly knows no age limit.

The event left attendees inspired and eager to see what future editions of Brickfair will bring to the LEGO community.

BRICKFAIR: LEGO EVERYWHERE!

Enthusiasts of all ages transformed the shopping centre into a world of colour and imagination. pic.twitter.com/fyWNGODjOV — Pretoria Rekord (@RekordNewspaper) October 28, 2025

