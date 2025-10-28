Silverwater Crossing welcomes shoppers to its refreshed centre

Shoppers in the east of Pretoria can now look forward to a newly upgraded Silverwater Crossing centre on the corner of Watermeyer Street and Keuning Drive, Meyerspark.

The centre held its grand reopening, spearheaded by a brand new Checkers supermarket, on October 23.

Silverwater Crossing management invited residents to come and experience the newly upgraded centre.

The opening on Thursday saw early morning shoppers queuing up with anticipation to shop at one of the country’s most beloved supermarket chains, Checkers, now with a sleek and modernised look.

Amenities added to the Silverwater Crossing centre include an in-store Krispy Kreme counter, a new and improved Clicks store, PEP, Pick n Pay Clothing, The Crazy Store, Spec-Savers, Wimpy, PNA, Cartridge Hyper, Barcelos, Fat Cake City, Petshop Science, Cell Fix, and Hi-Q.

The centre also looks forward to adding a JAM, Biltong Deli, Checkers Liquor, and Hungry Lion in the near future, optimising your shopping experience.

Speaking to Rekord, Richard O’Sullivan of Retail Africa said the upgrades go beyond design improvements but also bring a renewed sense of pride to the area.

“The refresh of Silverwater Crossing is about more than a modern upgrade; it’s about restoring a sense of pride and convenience to our community. The new design, combined with the strong line-up of local and national retailers, sets the stage for a centre that’s easy to love and even easier to shop,” O’Sullivan said.

Be sure to stop by and not miss out on great deals at Watermeyer Street and Keuning Drive, Meyerspark, for all your shopping needs.