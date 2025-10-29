Condolences pour in after sudden death of Centurion councillor

The Centurion community is mourning the loss of Ward 57 Councillor David Farquharson, who passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a period of ill health.

His colleague, Ward 69 Councillor Cindy Billson, confirmed that Farquharson passed away in hospital just before 02:00 on October 29.

“He was not feeling well yesterday and was taken to hospital. David had been battling ill health for the past two years, with his condition worsening critically over the last six months,” she said.

Billson added that he had been diabetic and also suffered from a heart condition.

Farquharson was born in 1964 and lived with his sister, Alice Farquharson.

“He served as the ward councillor for Ward 57, covering areas including Die Hoewes and Lyttelton Manor, since August 2016.”

Reflecting on her colleague’s passing, Billson described him as a man of great intellect and compassion.

“David was a man of exceptional intellect and a brilliant sense of humour. He was deeply compassionate and always stood up for the underdog,” she said. “He will be remembered as a kind colleague, a sharp thinker, and a true public servant who genuinely cared about people.”

DA Gauteng North regional chairperson Crezane Bosch also expressed deep sadness at the news, describing Farquharson as a dedicated and respected public servant who made a meaningful impact in his community.

🕊️ The DA in Gauteng is saddened by the passing of Ward 57 City of Tshwane DA Councillor, David Farquharson. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this time of mourning. pic.twitter.com/qt8Nnpy2kx — DA Gauteng (@DAGauteng) October 29, 2025

“It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of Councillor Farquharson, who passed away in the early hours of this morning after a period of ill health,” said Bosch. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Bosch said the news had come as a shock to many within the Centurion community and the DA.

She urged residents to keep his family in their thoughts and to respect their privacy as they grieve.

Farquharson had a long history of service within the DA and the Tshwane metro.

Before being elected as a ward councillor, Bosch confirmed that he served as the DA Constituency Operations Manager from 2008 to 2011 for the Centurion and Atteridgeville constituencies and had also chaired the Ward 57 branch from 2006.

He later served as the DA Caucus Whip, where his experience and leadership were highly valued.

Bosch added that during this period, residents in Ward 57 could reach out to councillors Ina Strijdom and Cindy Billson for any service delivery-related matters.

“As the DA, we remain committed to the community of Ward 57 and will ensure continued support during this time,” she said.

Lyttelton Sector 2 CPF chairperson Merle van Staden said Farquharson served Lyttelton with dignity and care, and it was a joy to work alongside him.

“His sudden passing is deeply felt by all who knew him.”

She added that his presence and dedication to the community would be sorely missed.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and the members of the community who had the privilege of working closely with him. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time,” she said.

Arrangements for Farquharson’s funeral had not yet been confirmed at the time of publication.

