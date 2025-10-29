Water quality under scrutiny as Klipgat Reservoir levels hit record low

The Tshwane Metro has launched an urgent investigation into reports of poor water quality in Klipgat and surrounding areas, following confirmation that the local reservoir has dropped to a critically low level – just 1.5% of capacity.

According to the metro, the low water levels are likely contributing to the temporary changes in water quality.

“When reservoir levels drop this low, pressure in the network weakens, which can sometimes cause changes in water colour, taste, or odour due to sediment disturbance within the pipelines,” said spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

Mashigo confirmed that technical teams have been deployed to monitor both the Klipgat Reservoir and the surrounding water distribution network.

“Our teams are working around the clock to identify the source of the problem and stabilise the system.

“We want to assure residents that the metro remains committed to ensuring access to safe, reliable, and good-quality water at all times,” he said.

The municipality emphasised that sediment disturbance caused by low pressure is often a short-term issue that resolves once water levels and flow rates return to normal.

Residents have been urged to use water sparingly and to report any visible leaks or pipe bursts that could further reduce reservoir capacity.

While investigations continue, the metro has appealed for patience and co-operation from residents.

“We thank the community for their understanding as we address this challenge. Updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.”

