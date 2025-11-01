Winterveldt youth tech expo empowers young minds with digital skills

A two-day event brought together young people, industry leaders, and training institutions to promote digital inclusion and create pathways to employment for the province’s youth.

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and digital transformation through the successful hosting of the 2025 Youth Tech Expo at the Winterveldt Multipurpose Centre.

Launched in 2022, the expo is one of the department’s flagship initiatives aimed at addressing youth unemployment by equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the fast-growing digital economy.

This year’s edition was a dynamic platform for learning, networking, and innovation, featuring interactive workshops, exhibitions, and live demonstrations covering areas such as coding, robotics, cybersecurity, and financial literacy.

Exhibitors from both the public and private sectors, including universities, training providers, and leading technology firms, showcased bursaries, internships, and training opportunities.

Young attendees were given first-hand exposure to the skills and professions shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution, while also gaining access to valuable career guidance.

MEC for e-Government Bonginkosi Dhlamini emphasised that digital empowerment lies at the heart of building a resilient and future-ready generation.

“Digital empowerment is the key to unlocking economic participation. In Gauteng, we are not just addressing unemployment, we are also confronting broader issues like poverty, crime, and teenage pregnancy.

“By equipping young people with digital skills, we give them hope, purpose, and the tools to shape their own future,” said Dhlamini.

He further acknowledged the importance of collaboration in driving meaningful impact.

The department’s partnerships with major stakeholders such as Microsoft, FNB, Harambe, Vuma Cam, Sanca (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence), and Fundi Mobile are helping to transform lives by offering mentorship, training, and job placement opportunities.

“Our partnerships are the core of this initiative. Working with forward-thinking organisations allows us to deliver real impact, from digital training and mentorship to tangible job opportunities.

“Together, we are building a stronger, more digitally inclusive Gauteng,” added Dhlamini.

For many young attendees, the expo served as a life-changing opportunity.

Jabulani Sithole from Winterveldt shared how the event inspired him to pursue a career in cybersecurity.

“I’ve always been interested in technology, especially in cybersecurity. This expo has opened my eyes to new possibilities.

“Now I’m determined to study and build a career in this field to help protect people and organisations online,” said Sithole.

Department spokesperson Sithembiso Ndlovu said the success of the expo highlighted the importance of investing in the province’s youth.

“We are proud to see how initiatives like the Youth Tech Expo are changing lives. By bringing government, industry, and communities together, we are building a digital ecosystem that empowers our youth to take charge of their futures,” said Ndlovu.

