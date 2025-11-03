Historic stadium set for major revival under metro proposal

The Tshwane Metro recently announced its intention to hold public participation meetings regarding its proposed plans to upgrade the Caledonian Stadium.

The once-famous sports ground has fallen into disrepair over recent years, with several plans to refurbish the stadium.

MMC for Corporate Services and the Chairperson of the Bad Buildings Committee, Kholofelo Morodi, said it is the committee’s mandate to refurbish underutilised, decaying, and abandoned assets within the metro to drive economic growth.

“The city is proposing a mixed-use redevelopment that integrates sports, recreation, commercial, and residential components, creating a dynamic, multi-purpose precinct.

“This approach preserves the stadium’s legacy while stimulating economic growth, attracting investment, and creating jobs,” Morodi said.

The Group Property Department has received approval to conduct public participation on the proposed lease and redevelopment of the stadium site in Arcadia.

“This will afford residents, businesses and community organisations to give their input on the future of the site.

“The proposal supports Tshwane’s vision of a business-friendly city that promotes employment and economic growth.”

She added that the stadium has a market value of R14-million and is ‘classified as a high-value municipal asset’.

“In line with the Municipal Asset Transfer Regulations, a public participation process must take place before Council considers final approval,” Morodi said.

The MMC acknowledged the site’s historical significance as one of the reasons behind its need for renewal, saying that years of underutilisation and physical deterioration have strengthened the need for urgent action.

“The redevelopment is expected to deliver multiple benefits for the city and its residents. It will create employment opportunities in construction, retail, and hospitality, while boosting the local economy through increased investment and tourism.

“At the same time, the project will preserve the stadium’s sporting and cultural heritage, ensuring that its legacy remains a source of pride for the community,” she said.

The metro is yet to announce the exact date of the public participatory meetings, though it states that they will be conducted in compliance with the Municipal Systems Act and shared across media houses when a final date is agreed.

“The City of Tshwane calls on all residents, community organisations, and businesses to participate in shaping the future of the Caledonian Stadium.

“Together, we can transform a historic site that has been underutilised for too long into a vibrant symbol of renewal, pride, and opportunity for our city,” Morodi said.

In early September, the Section 79 Committee responsible for Community and Social Development conducted site visits to the Caledonian and Refilwe stadiums to monitor ongoing developments and progress at both facilities.

Section 79’s Chairperson Rebecca Monchusi said the proposed short-term lease agreement with the private entity would bring the municipality R150 000 a month in rent for the next three years.

Monchusi said these agreements are subject to the City Manager’s approval and do not need to be passed through Council.

In March last year, it was announced that the multimillion rand projects to construct both Refilwe and Caledonian stadiums would undergo a forensic probe following allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds at the facilities.

Speaking to the Rekord in September, Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the probe is currently ongoing and that its completion rests solely on the outcome of its engagements with private investors.

In 2017, former Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga announced that the metro budgeted R67-million to upgrade the stadium, within three years.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok