Metro police physical evaluations to affect motorists for weeks

Motorists in and around the TMPD Training Academy are advised that several roads will be affected as recruits undergo their physical evaluations from now until November 23.

The traffic disruptions will occur from October 31 and last from 07:00–17:00 each day.

The route is as follows:

From the gathering point, they will run to the Tshwane Leadership Management Academy.

The following streets will be affected: Eskia Mphahlele Drive and Staatsartillerie Street; Staatsartillerie and Rebecca streets; and Staatsartillerie and Morkel streets.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and consider alternative routes where possible.

The Tshwane Metro Police and South African Police Service officers will be deployed to monitor the evaluations and all affected streets.

