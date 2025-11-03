Public participation begins on Tshwane’s Draft Property Management By-law

The Tshwane Metro has recently announced its intention to begin a public participation process on the draft City of Tshwane Problem Building and Property Management By-law.

The proposed by-law will assist in integrating all by-law enforcement legal framework and efforts, and share resources.

According to the Councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana, Speaker of the Council, the metro is experiencing urban decay and degeneration. To deal with this, it has established the Integrated By-law Enforcement Committee (IBEC), which consists of various by-law enforcement departments.

Ndzwanana said urban decay is characterised by – among other things – dilapidated and hijacked buildings, unoccupied and abandoned properties, un-serviced properties, illegal connection of water and power, illegal, unsafe and unhealthy buildings, illegal land-use, and unpaid property bills.

The Speaker said the provision of this by-law applies to all categories of buildings and properties within the jurisdictional geographical area of the municipality, including buildings and properties owned by the state.

He continued, saying that the by-law makes every current owner or resident, including government owners, responsible for buildings they own or live in. This also makes people or institutions that buy land or buildings responsible for what happens on those properties, even if they were not responsible for the building or property falling into a decayed condition.

The meeting to discuss the proposed by-law in Region 1 will take place on November 1 in the Mabopane Indoor Centre at 10:00.

The Akasia meetings will happen in the Akasia Chamber on November 4 at 18:00, and in The Halala Community Hall on November 29 at 10:00.

In Region 2, the first meeting will take place at 18:00 in the Sinoville Boardroom in the Kudu Building on November 6. November 22 will see the second round of consultations in this area in the Themba Council Chamber at 10:00.

For Region 3: On November 8, there will be a meeting at the Sammy Marks Council Chamber at 10:00 and on November 15, in the Saulsville Arena Community Hall. The final meeting for Region 3 will take place at 18:00 on November 19 at the New Hope School.

Region 4 meetings will take place on November 18 in the Centurion Chambers at 18:00, and on November 22 in the Olievenhoutbosch Community Hall at 10:00.

On November 4 and 11, meetings will take place at the Roodeplaat Community Hall and the Rayton Community Hall, respectively.

For Region 6, four meetings will take place. The first meeting will be at 18:00 on November 5 in the Pretorius Park Boardroom. This will be followed by one in the Mamelodi Chamber on November 8 at 10:00. The Alkantrant Library will host hearings on November 13, with the final meeting for this region happening on November 15 at 10:00 at the Greenhouse Schools Centre.

Region 7 will hold public meetings on November 12 in the Bronkhorstspruit Council Chamber and on November 15 in the Ekangala Community Hall. Both of these will start at 10:00.

In addition to the in-person meetings, a virtual meeting on Microsoft Teams on December 3 will be available for all regions to attend; Meeting ID: 360 594 536 310 3, Passcode: 67PP2Yd6.

