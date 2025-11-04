Beware of bogus Stats SA officials

Local councillors have urged residents to be on high alert following a stern warning from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) about false door-to-door ID verification claims.

These scams are apparently currently circulating on social media and community WhatsApp groups, targeting unsuspecting households.

According to a media release issued by Stats SA, fraudsters are impersonating government officials, claiming to be collecting biometric or identity information for census-related purposes.

Spokesperson for Stats SA Felicia Sithole said the organisation has dismissed these claims as completely false and misleading.

“Stats SA wishes to categorically state that it does not conduct door-to-door visits for biometric collection, ID verification, or fingerprint scanning for any of its surveys, including censuses,” said Sithole.

She urged residents to stay vigilant and to refuse access to anyone claiming to be from Stats SA without proper identification.

Sithole said genuine Stats SA fieldworkers can be verified through the official verification tool on www.statssa.gov.za or by calling 0800 110 248.

To help residents identify legitimate fieldworkers, Stats SA noted certain indicators, including that they carry official photo ID cards and signed approach letters, wear Stats SA-branded clothing, including T-shirts, bibs, and caps and travel in branded vehicles displaying the Stats SA logo.

“Suspicious visits should immediately be reported to the nearest police station, and residents are encouraged to alert Stats SA through its official social media pages or call centre.”

Stats SA also confirmed that several legitimate national surveys are currently underway, including the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (April 2025–March 2026), the Quarterly Labour Force Survey, and the General Household Survey.

Residents are reminded that none of these surveys require ID verification or biometric data collection.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.