More hands on deck for Tshwane’s emergency services

The metro has reinforced its commitment to community safety with the appointment of additional personnel in the Emergency Services Department.

Community Safety MMC Cllr Hannes Coetzee said the move aims to enhance the metro’s ability to respond effectively to emergencies and safeguard residents.

He added that it gives practical effect to the Multiparty Coalition Government’s commitment announced during the State of the Capital Address to build internal capacity and strengthen essential services.

“A well-capacitated emergency services department is a cornerstone of a resilient and responsive metro. It ensures that every incident, whether a fire, accident, medical emergency or natural disaster, is met with the right expertise, equipment and co-ordination.”

He said the new appointments bring depth to critical operational areas, including fire and rescue operations, fire safety enforcement, emergency planning, compliance and administrative support.

Coetzee explained that each of these units plays an essential role in protecting lives, property and the continuity of municipal operations.

He said the metro’s investment in people represents a significant stride toward building safer communities. “By strengthening the personnel capacity of our emergency services department, we are ensuring that Tshwane is better equipped to respond swiftly and effectively when disasters strike.

“Our residents can be confident that we have a professional, well-trained team ready to serve and protect them at any moment.”

Coetzee added that the expansion of the department is timely, as emergency preparedness and rapid response are becoming increasingly critical in a fast-growing and diverse metropolitan area.

He said the recruits will contribute to maintaining high standards of professionalism, accountability and efficiency within the city’s safety services. A capacitated emergency services department plays a key role in supporting the metro’s long-term development goals by protecting businesses, residents and infrastructure from preventable loss or disruption.

“The city congratulates all newly appointed officials and recognises their role in advancing a professional emergency service that stands ready to serve, protect and respond with excellence.”

