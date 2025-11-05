Typhoid cases in Tshwane under control, says metro

Tshwane residents are urged not to be alarmed despite reports of an increase in typhoid cases across the district.

Acting Mayor Eugene Modise said the metro has noted public concern regarding the reported rise in enteric (typhoid) fever, but emphasised that there is no cause for alarm.

He explained that although there has been a seasonal increase in cases, this pattern occurs every year during the warmer months.

“As of October 31, a total of 48 laboratory-confirmed cases of enteric fever have been reported since January, mostly in Hammanskraal and Bronkhorstspruit, compared to 35 cases over the same period last year,” he said.

Modise confirmed that no new cases have been detected since the final epidemiological (investigating the factors determining the presence of diseases) week of October, namely October 20–26.

He added that health authorities have verified the reported cases are not linked, and investigations into possible sources are ongoing.

Modise highlighted that daily water quality testing is conducted throughout the city’s network and by independent laboratories.

“To date, no Salmonella Typhi bacteria have been detected in any municipal or tanker-supplied water samples, and all treated water continues to meet the South African National Standard for drinking water quality.”

He also referred to a joint briefing on November 3 between the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, the Tshwane metro, and Gauteng Provincial Government, which focused on reviewing the latest epidemiological data, water quality results, and strengthening of co-ordination and response measures.

Modise cautioned political parties and individuals against spreading false or misleading information for political gain, warning that it could cause unnecessary panic and undermine the work of health professionals.

“Residents are encouraged to rely on official communication from the metro’s channels for verified updates and to practise good hygiene, including washing hands regularly with soap and clean water, safely storing drinking water, and avoiding untreated river or borehole water,” he added.

He also advised anyone experiencing persistent fever, headache, or abdominal pain to visit their nearest clinic immediately.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo provided further insight into the investigations, highlighting that most of the confirmed typhoid cases were detected in informal and rural settlements.

He said that of the 15 reported cases in October, 11 were recorded in Hammanskraal, one in Pretoria West, and three in Bronkhorstspruit, with four patients being hospitalised as of November 3.

Mashigo explained that case investigations have revealed contributing factors such as poor hygienic practices, inadequate water supply, and unsafe water storage, particularly in wells, boreholes, water-storage tanks, and household containers in informal housing settings.

“The metro has established a multi-disciplinary typhoid response task team, comprising the Health, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, and Environmental and Agricultural Management departments, supported by Communication, Marketing and Events, and Emergency Services.”

He explained the task team meets weekly to co-ordinate interventions, which include enhanced community health-promotion drives in informal and rural settlements, deployment of additional hand-washing stations at communal sanitation points, verification of compliance and disinfection protocols by contracted water-tanker operators, and targeted clean-ups to address illegal dumping and poor sanitation.

He also emphasised that these interventions will continue until the root cause of the disease has been established and that the metro remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of residents in affected areas.

To date, 22 cases of typhoid have been confirmed in Ekangala, Zithobeni, and Rethabiseng. Another 17 have been detected in Suurman, Temba, Kanana, Machenong, and Sekampaneng. Danville, Kwaggasrand, Sunderland Ridge, and Pretoria West have eight documented cases, and Silverton has one.

Mashigo added that symptoms often associated with typhoid include prolonged high fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, constipation or diarrhoea, and a rash of light pink spots on the upper body.

National Water and Sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said the ministry has commended the swift response by the Tshwane metro.

The Department and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases have noted that the collaboration has been commendable in addressing the incidents of typhoid in Hammanskraal, Bronkhorstspruit, and in the east of Pretoria.

She confirmed that preliminary reports indicate water was not the source of the contamination and that testing of all water supply and distribution systems, including Magalies and Rand Water, boreholes, and tankers, has not detected Salmonella Typhi bacteria.

Mavasa noted that the department has requested independent monitoring and testing from the Water Research Commission and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to further ensure public safety.

“The ministry is concerned that the current incidents of typhoid are occurring in Hammanskraal, a community which has recently recovered from a cholera outbreak. Both cholera and typhoid can be spread either through consuming contaminated water or through poor food handling and hygiene.”

She also pointed out challenges with the functionality of the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works, which is currently operating at 38 megalitres per day out of its 54-megalitre design capacity due to its poor condition.

“The department welcomes the city’s intervention plan to restore the plant to full capacity and upgrade it for the future,” said Mavasa.

She said substantial progress has been made in completing the Klipdrift Package Plant to address water supply challenges in Hammanskraal, though further work remains.

She added that progress is being closely monitored by the department, provincial government, and the metro.

“In the meantime, in areas that experience intermittent or no water supply, Tshwane will continue to provide water using alternative means such as water tankering, with a clear tankering plan and monitoring mechanism.”

Mavasa also advised residents to avoid consuming untreated water from rivers, dams, or streams and to follow hygiene protocols.

ALSO READ: Typhoid spike in Tshwane: Here’s what you need to know about the symptoms

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.