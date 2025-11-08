Cyclist fatally injured in Centurion collision

A cyclist was fatally injured in a collision on John Vorster Road near Highveld in Centurion on Saturday afternoon.

According to Ruan Heyns, spokesperson for the Cert-SA, emergency response team, the man was dead when emergency services arrived.

“The patient in his forties had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene,” Heyns explained.

He said the driver of the vehicle and his family did not sustain any injuries.

Heyns said the exact circumstances surrounding the collision are not clear at this time, and police have opened an accident investigation.

He expressed his gratitude to Netcare 911, ER24, Bidvest Security, SAPS, First Help Towing, and all other services for their assistance on the scene.

Heyns also offered safety tips to cyclists:

-Remain vigilant on the road.

-Always keep a safe following distance, maintain situational awareness.

-Exercise caution when on the road and wear reflective gear or a vest for visibility.

