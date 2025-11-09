One person killed, three injured in Solomon Mahlangu head-on collision

A five-month pregnant woman was among those injured and one person was killed in a head-on collision on Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Mamelodi on Saturday night.

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) received a call for a serious motor vehicle accident on Solomon Mahlangu Drive just after 21:00.

VEMRU spokesperson Casper Visser said on arrival the team found 2 vehicles that collided head-on with evidence suggesting a high-speed impact.

“Three patients including a 5-month pregnant patient sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious, all patients were stabilized on scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment,” Visser explained.

He added that one other patient sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival.

“The scene was handed over to SAPS for investigation.”

Visser expressed gratitude to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services, Pro Med Emergency Medical Services, Black Eagle EMS, Funcure Ems, Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, and City of Tshwane Emergency Services for assisting with the scene.

VEMRU is a registered NPC and PBO that responds to medical and trauma emergencies free of charge.

Visser stated that VEMRU is solely reliant on sponsors and donations for its operational costs.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok