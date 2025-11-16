Danville artist wins at award ceremony for up-and-comers

Thamsanqa Mehlomakulu, also known as Sthamzen, won the 2025 award for Best House at this year’s South African Upcoming Musicians Awards (SAUMA).

The SAUMA Awards, held on November 1, recognise excellence in the music industry for upcoming South African musicians.

He previously won in the Best DJ category in the Music, Arts, and Media Awards in 2024, and Best Male Artist of the Year at the Image Magazine Personality Awards in 2023.

This year’s 12th annual SAUMA ceremony was held at the Joburg Theatre. It saw the DJ who hails from Danville, west of Pretoria, pick up more recognition for his hard work.

“I feel so great, I’m happy and even proud of myself, because it shows that my hard work in music production is paying off.

“My brand is seeing some light, and I really appreciate all the people who voted for me and all those who keep standing with Sthamzen and my music,” Mehlomakulu said.

Born in Sebokeng, in the Vaal, Mehlomakulu moved to Pretoria in 2005 when he was 10 years old.

Mehlomakulu completed high school in 2013 at Elandspoort High School and soon after went to university to study for a diploma in internal auditing.

He was introduced to music production by a close friend at the university in 2014. He said that during this time, he was taught how to make different mixes and produce his own songs.

He turned 30 on September 30, and the Danville-based DJ has been making music for the past 13 years and performing for 11.

He plans to release his next collaboration towards the end of the month, a deep house/soulful house track titled Ngizofika by Sthamzen, featuring Tshego Judah.

“For 2026, I will be to releasing more projects with fresh new collaborations, I’ll be kicking off the year with an EP celebrating my 10-plus years in music as Sthamzen.

“There will also be a special EP mid year, and a couple of releases, singles and features, I’ll also be providing with mixes to bless people with good sounds in house music and more to come in 2026,” Sthamzen said.

