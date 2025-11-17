City launches R1m substation revival to end Olievenhoutbosch blackouts

Work to refurbish the Noordwes Substation, which has been out of operation for about eight years, is set to begin in the fourth week of November.

This was announced by the MMC for Utility Services, Frans Boshielo, after the official handing over of the substation project to the contractor.

“Now that the substation has been handed over, preparations are underway to commence site activities by the fourth week of November with a strict project management framework in place to ensure quality delivery and adherence to timelines,” said Boshielo.

Tshwane metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the handover marks the start of a critical infrastructure recovery project aimed at stabilising electricity supply to Olievenhoutbosch and neighbouring areas.

The substation was vandalised in 2017 and has been out of operation for several years, leaving large parts of the south of the city vulnerable to frequent blackouts and unreliable electricity service.

He noted that the city will closely monitor progress through both the Energy and Electricity Business Unit and the Project Management Unit, with regular reporting to the Mayoral Committee and local stakeholders.

Mashigo said that, as part of the preparations, community engagement and local beneficiation processes are being finalised to allow meaningful participation by residents.

“Qualified local contractors, suppliers, and labourers from Olievenhoutbosch and surrounding communities will have the opportunity to contribute to the project.”

He emphasised that projects like this aim to support both infrastructure rehabilitation and local economic empowerment, creating jobs and opportunities for residents.

“Work on site will unfold in phases, starting with the general renovation of the substation facility. This will be followed by the installation of new electrical panels, lighting, protection, and control equipment, concluding with the reintegration of the refurbished substation into Tshwane’s power network,” said Mashigo.

“In parallel, the city is strengthening the 11kV underground feeder cable network for this substation, covering approximately seven kilometres along the Olievenhoutbosch, Rua Vista, and Noordwes corridor,” he added.

He noted that this feeder strengthening project began in the 2024/25 financial year, with the first phase focused on the Serenade Bridge. The second phase is now underway along the Symphony Bridge in Olievenhoutbosch.

Mashigo highlighted that the refurbishment forms part of the metro’s ongoing infrastructure renewal drive, focusing on restoring and reinforcing key nodes in the power distribution network.

He confirmed that about R1-million has been allocated in the 2025/26 financial year for the second phase of the substation project, with additional funding earmarked for the final phase.

“This will fully restore the substation, ensuring that residents and businesses in Olievenhoutbosch, Rua Vista, and surrounding communities benefit from a stable and resilient electricity network,” he said.

Mashigo stressed that the Noordwes refurbishment is more than an engineering project.

“It represents the city’s commitment to restoring dignity and reliability to residents who have endured years of service interruptions. The city is building a power network that will fuel growth and confidence in [the southern] region once again.”

He expressed gratitude to residents for their patience and assured them that every measure is being taken to accelerate completion and return a consistent power supply to Olievenhoutbosch and its surroundings.

Residents of Olievenhoutbosch welcomed the news, saying it had been a long time coming.

Mandla Mthethwa, a resident in Ext 26, said the area had suffered countless outages and electrical faults in the past couple of years.

“We’ve been living with power cuts, and it’s frustrating when you lose groceries or have to replace appliances because of power surges. So this announcement gives us a bit of hope that maybe things will finally change.”

Mthethwa added that while residents had become sceptical about promises from the city in the past, many were cautiously optimistic this time, especially since work was already being planned for later this month.

Another resident, Asisipho Ngobese, said the refurbishment meant more than just stable electricity.

She noted that if managed properly, the project could help rebuild trust between residents and the metro, showing that service delivery can also bring tangible social and economic benefits.

“It’s encouraging to hear that local contractors and workers will be involved,” Ngobese said.

“We need projects that create opportunities for young people here, not just quick fixes that leave the community behind.”

