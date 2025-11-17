City moves ahead with safety plan for unsafe high-rise blocks

The first phase of public engagement concerning the evacuations of residents living in non-compliant high-rise buildings recently concluded.

The Human Settlements Department recently announced its intention to begin evacuating residents from several identified high-rise buildings, which they say pose a risk to human safety.

The measures that the department is taking are in line with the metro’s safety plan, an integrated safety and security strategy that emphasises a community-based policing approach and technological solutions.

The plan aims to eradicate lawlessness and non-compliance, while preserving safety and stimulating economic growth.

MMC for Human Settlements, Alderman Aaron Maluleka, asserted that this decision followed inspections and consultations aimed at ensuring municipal rental properties meet the health, safety, and building compliance standards for the well-being of the tenants.

During the most recent public engagement, while addressing residents at Laerskool Die Heuwel in Proclamation Hill, the MMC stated that should the metro not intervene, it could lead to dire consequences.

Maluleka also mentioned the risk of buildings being hijacked. “We’ve got people who decide to breach their leases.

“They arrive and stay, and now, because you’re in a better economic state, you move, you go to Pretoria east or Centurion, you give that lease away to your cousin, which is unlawful.

“The lease is about you, the initial person who signed the contract. If you change your economic status, someone must go apply for a new lease,” Maluleka said.

Affected buildings include Blesbok, Bosbok, Ou Stalshoogte, Nuwe Stalshoogte, Die Heuwel, Groenveld, and JJ Bosmanhuis.

These housing units were declared non-compliant by the Building Control Unit within the Economic Development and Spatial Planning Department.

The metro said it has to act in compliance with the National Building and Health & Safety Regulations.

Families often grow, but the conditions of rental spots have rules regarding how many people can be housed at that property.

Maluleka said the people living in these buildings were mostly “pensioners, people over 60, who have been here 20, 35 years, they’re no longer working, and looking to us to resolve their situation regarding housing”.

The MMC also acknowledged that people who lost their jobs during Covid are still residing in these buildings.

He encouraged the residents to understand that while many can’t afford to reside anywhere outside the CBD, living in the CBD is expensive.

Maluleka said that they can’t ignore the contravention notice issued by the Economic Development and Spatial Planning Department.

He added that they should also acknowledge the problems these buildings are facing, including low rental collections, poor maintenance, sewage leaks, safety and security.

The MMC said to safeguard tenants, the safety plan will be carried out in phases and in a co-ordinated manner to minimise disruptions.

He said the metro will continue to engage with affected tenants throughout the process to ensure transparency and co-operation.

Alternative accommodation, where available, will be communicated directly to qualifying vulnerable tenants.

Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/839467538664360

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.