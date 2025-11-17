Vehicle theft wave hits north, police call for extra vigilance

A surge in motor vehicle thefts across Pretoria North has prompted local authorities to issue an urgent warning to residents and motorists.

According to the local police, the area has seen a noticeable increase in incidents in recent weeks, with criminals targeting vehicles both at private homes and at busy local shopping centres.

Pretoria North SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Tumisang Moloto confirmed that an analysis conducted by the station revealed a troubling pattern.

“Through our recent assessments, we discovered that some of the vehicles are being stolen while parked inside residential premises, while others are targeted when community members visit nearby shopping centres.

“We are concerned about this trend and urge motorists to be extra cautious,” said Moloto.

The station has noted that criminals are taking advantage of common security lapses.

Moloto said in several recorded incidents, vehicles were found to have been left unlocked, windows slightly open or valuable items visible through the windows.

These small oversights, Moloto explained, create opportunities that thieves are quick to exploit.

“We encourage motorists to always use designated parking bays, park in well-lit and visible areas, and physically check that their vehicles are locked, especially when using remote or mobilised locking devices,” he advised.

Moloto emphasised that relying solely on the beep of a car remote is not enough, as signal-jamming incidents remain a known tactic used by criminals.

Police have also urged residents to remove items that could attract opportunistic thieves, including laptops, handbags, and electronic devices left inside vehicles.

These items not only increase the likelihood of theft but also often lead to smash-and-grab incidents, which remain a concern in high-traffic areas around the suburb.

He said the police has increased patrols in identified hotspots and is working closely with local security companies and neighbourhood watches to curb the trend.

“Residents and motorists are encouraged to be more vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious or criminal activity.

“We rely on community members to be our eyes and ears. Reporting unusual behaviour can prevent a crime before it happens.”

The Pretoria North SAPS has provided a dedicated contact number (071 675 6319) for community members to report incidents or suspicious activity.

“We are reminding the public that safety begins with simple, everyday precautions.

“Let us work together to stop this vehicle theft wave before more community members suffer losses.”

