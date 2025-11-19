Mobile bus bringing services to Mamelodi residents

Residents of Mamelodi will no longer have to travel to local departments in other areas when claiming UIF from the Department of Labour.

This follows after the Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) announced to residents of Mamelodi and surrounding areas that a mobile bus has been made available to provide the full suite of DEL’s services.

In the past, the residents claimed they woke up as early as 05:00 to stand in long queues every month just to be ‘told stories’ by officials working at the local office of the DEL in Mamelodi.

Department spokesperson Mishack Magakwe said the services will include unemployment insurance, compensation for occupational injuries and diseases, and public employment services.

Magakwe said these services will be provided every Thursday until March 2026 from 08:00–15:30.

He said these services will be provided at the Tshwane Regional Mall in Mamelodi.

“This development follows the closure of our office in Mamelodi in August last year, which resulted in a number of our clients being unable to access our services.

“This included those who couldn’t use our online portal to access services or travel to nearby offices like Pretoria and Bronkhorstspruit to receive services,” said Magakwe.

This was a burden to most of the clients since the majority of them are unemployed.

The department has acquired the services of a bus to bridge the gap caused by the office closure.

He said the bus has all the features of a regular office, and as such, our clients will be able to access all the services.

Jack Semelane from Mamelodi said the department has brought much-needed services to the community of Mamelodi.

“The community is advised to come with their ID documents to inquire about their unemployment insurance, compensation for occupational injuries and diseases, public employment services, and pregnant women [should come] to inquire about their maternity leave,” said Semelane.

Gauteng chief director of provincial operations, Tshepo Mokomatsidi, said that the mobile service at the mall is more than just a service point; it reflects the commitment that the department has to fulfilling the needs of the public.

“We are happy that we will be able to provide the services to the community and encourage them to utilise it effectively and efficiently.

“It will assist clients with their unemployment insurance and compensation for occupational injuries and diseases claims, and with the registration of job seekers on our Employment Services of South Africa Database,” said Mokamatsidi.

