North clinics reach platinum status

Two northern-region facilities, Doornpoort and Karenpark clinics, ranked among the highest-performing clinics in the metro.

All 25 primary healthcare clinics assessed in the 2025 Ideal Clinic Realisation and Maintenance (ICRM) cycle achieved Platinum Status.

Doornpoort Clinic emerged as the metro’s top-performing facility with an impressive score of just under 95%, while Karenpark Clinic followed closely behind with well over 90%, securing their places as two of the strongest healthcare performers in the region.

The ICRM is a national initiative designed to elevate the standard of primary healthcare by measuring facilities against strict criteria such as staffing levels, infrastructure standards, infection control, availability of medicines, patient flow, cleanliness, and governance.

To achieve Platinum Status requires a clinic to pass an 80% score, a bar that every Pretoria clinic exceeded this year.

For residents of the northern parts of the metro, the exceptional performance of Doornpoort and Karenpark clinics comes as both a reassurance and a sign of metro’s growing leadership in primary healthcare excellence.

These facilities have long served diverse and expanding communities, making their achievements especially significant.

MMC for Health Tshegofatso Mashabela praised the dedication of health workers who made this outcome possible.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our healthcare workers, the strength of our management teams, and the effectiveness of our continuous quality improvement strategies.

“It affirms our commitment to building a healthcare system that truly serves our people with dignity and excellence. Tshwane is not just meeting national standards; we are setting them,” she said.

She added that the performance of clinics such as Doornpoort and Karenpark demonstrates that healthcare excellence is steadily becoming the norm, not the exception, in the metro’s public health system.

The milestone comes at a time when the healthcare sector is grappling with ongoing challenges, including staff shortages and increased patient demand.

Despite these pressures, Pretoria clinics have shown resilience and innovation, ensuring that residents continue receiving accessible and dignified care.

Mashabela mentioned that the focus now shifts to maintaining and accelerating this upward trajectory.

Plans are already underway to expand services, invest in infrastructure upgrades, and strengthen support systems to ensure that every clinic, regardless of size or location, continues to meet the rigorous Ideal Clinic criteria.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.