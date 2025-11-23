Karenpark artist turns everyday struggles into powerful visual stories

From the moment he first picked up a pencil at the age of 10, drawing cars in the margins of his schoolbooks, it was clear that art was more than a pastime for the young boy who would later become known as Or.art.ile.

What began as innocent doodles quickly evolved into something extraordinary when Oratile Motsusi’s primary school teacher noticed the striking amount of detail in his portfolio.

That early recognition affirmed what a young man from Karenpark, north of Pretoria, already felt deep inside: the thrill of transforming a flat image into something that breathed, moved, and lived on paper.

It was in those early years that his passion for art took root and quietly began shaping the future he now steps into with purpose.

Growing up in a modest household, Motsusi found solace in sketching. Art became an escape, a mirror, and a language.

His family’s values of perseverance and hard work laid the foundation for a worldview where creativity was more than expression; it was a tool for change.

This upbringing, paired with the emotional weight of daily challenges around him, helped him recognise the power of art to hold stories, heal wounds, and inspire hope.

Motsusi mentioned that his artistic voice sharpened in high school when he took Visual Art as one of his electives.

He then received formal training in composition, shading, and experimentation. It was also the space where he began to push boundaries with mixed media, a curiosity that would later influence his signature technique of ballpoint pen and Tippex on black paper.

“After matric, my talent was unmistakable as I won a regional art award, and even my teacher invited the matric examiner to review my work.

“That moment of validation was a turning point. It solidified my commitment to take art seriously, to pursue it not just as a passion but as a profession,” expressed Motsusi.

The transition into the art world was not without its obstacles, as a lack of resources, limited exposure, and financial strain created barriers, while commercial trends pressured him to create work that did not speak to his authentic voice.

What stands out most in his art is his choice of medium, black ballpoint pen, and Tippex on black paper.

For Motsusi, the black paper acts as a block, much like a linocut base. The pen becomes a carving tool, etching emotion into the surface, while the Tippex introduces symbolic light, a reminder that even mistakes can become highlights.

“This technique forces you to think in reverse. Instead of shading darkness, I illuminate light. It is a process that mirrors the human condition, finding brightness within the shadows. My portraits focus heavily on facial expressions, wrinkles, and textures, the subtle indicators of a life lived.

“The face is a map of lived experience. Every line tells a story of joy, sorrow, hard work or resilience.”

Through his work, he invites viewers into an intimate space where humanity is not polished but honest, vulnerable, and profoundly beautiful.

His themes, resilience, identity, and community, run parallel to the mission of the Waratwa Foundation, the NPO he founded.

Rooted in values instilled in him since childhood, the foundation supports vulnerable children, homeless individuals, and disadvantaged youth.

He believes that those who feel unseen deserve platforms that provide not just resources, but dignity.

Balancing life as a mechanical engineering graduate, artist, and NPO founder requires discipline.

He credits engineering for teaching him precision and patience, skills that translate seamlessly into his intricate line work.

Time-blocking, collaboration, and planning enable him to keep all three worlds moving forward.

Looking to the future, he envisions his portraits displayed in galleries across Africa, Europe, and the United States, sparking global conversations about struggle, resilience, and the beauty found in imperfection.

