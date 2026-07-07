Tshwane targets July 10 completion for Menlo Park potholes

The Tshwane metro has committed to repairing potholes along 23rd Street in Menlo Park by July 10 as part of its ongoing programme to address road maintenance backlogs across Pretoria East.

The commitment follows renewed concerns from residents over large potholes at the corner of 23rd Street and Atterbury Road, as well as another pothole further south along 23rd Street, which they say has posed a hazard to motorists for months.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the potholes had been formally logged with the Department of Roads and Transport after being reported by residents and identified through the city’s own inspections.

“About 26 potholes were logged between July 2025 and June 2026. This is a combination of potholes reported by residents and those scouted by the city,” said Mashigo.

He said nine of the reported potholes have already been repaired, while the remaining 17 form part of the metro’s current repair programme, scheduled to run until July 10.

Mashigo reiterated that Pretoria east remains one of the city’s priority areas for pothole repairs.

“As a principle, all known potholes are prioritised. However, dangerous road conditions identified during inspections receive urgent attention. The potholes on 23rd Street are included in our current programme,” he said.

According to Mashigo, the current turnaround time for pothole repairs is more than 10 days because of existing backlogs, but the metro expects this to improve to an average of seven days after July once the backlog has been cleared.

He added that the city aims to eliminate its backlog of pothole repairs by the end of September and is investing in mechanical patching machines to improve repair quality and longevity.

Mashigo also provided an update on several roads previously highlighted by residents.

“Repairs to Elandslaagte Street and Maroelana Street were completed in April, while the intersection of Club and Selati Street was completed in June,” said Mashigo.

However, Rosemary Street and 11th Street in Menlo Park and several neighbouring roads remain outstanding and are expected to be repaired by around July 10.

The service road behind Menlo Park Spar on 13th Street remains an exception, with the metro saying the road has deteriorated beyond normal pothole repairs and is awaiting alternative rehabilitation methods, including cost and budget approvals.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller said residents continue to experience slow response times despite repeatedly reporting potholes.

“Pretoria east is still plagued with potholes and late responses to pothole repairs, regardless of the fact that they have been reported for months,” Muller said.

She said the potholes at the corner of 23rd Street and Atterbury Road and along 23rd Street remain a concern for motorists and residents who use the route daily.

The metro has encouraged residents to continue reporting potholes through its customer care channels to assist with identifying and prioritising repairs across the city.

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