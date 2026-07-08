Mountain rescue follows hang-gliding crash near Hartbeespoort Cableway

A hang-glider was airlifted to a specialised Johannesburg hospital after a complex mountain rescue operation near the Hartbeespoort Cableway on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 13:00 after the woman crashed into the mountainside while hang-gliding.

Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Leandre Spies said rescuers faced challenging terrain that made it impossible for a medical helicopter to land on the mountain.

“Our ambulance and rescue team responded and found the patient had sustained serious injuries. She was treated on scene and immobilised before the rescue operation commenced,” said Spies.

Spies said because there was no suitable landing area for the helicopter and the terrain was unstable, rescuers carried the patient to the Hartbeespoort Cableway station.

According to Spies, the patient was then transported down the mountain by cable car, accompanied by a paramedic who continued monitoring and treating her during the descent.

“Once at the base, the patient was transported by ambulance to a nearby school, where she was airlifted by a MedCare emergency medical helicopter to a specialised facility in Johannesburg for further treatment,” said Spies.

She said the patient sustained multiple injuries but could not provide further details about their severity.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Spies encouraged people participating in hang-gliding and other aerial adventure sports to prioritise safety.

“If you’re going to participate in hang-gliding, make sure you know how to manage your glider properly and, where possible, make use of a professional operator. It’s especially important to understand the conditions before taking off,” she said.

She added that weather conditions at the time of the accident were favourable.

She thanked all emergency services involved in the operation for their teamwork and professionalism, wishing the patient a speedy recovery.

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