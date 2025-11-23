Local karate club dominates regional competition, bagging 45 medals

Kiritsu Karate recently cemented its reputation for excellence with a spectacular performance at the recent Tshwane Regional Championships, taking home 45 medals.

The Pretoria east local dojo saw its students secure a phenomenal medal haul, demonstrating their superior skill and dedication.

A squad of 29 Kiritsu students entered the regional competition.

The team’s performance was nothing short of dominant, as it won 20 gold medals, five silver, and 10 bronze.

Sensei Justin du Plooy said this impressive tally highlights the high calibre of instruction and the tireless efforts of the students and coaching staff.

“Remarkably, the students collectively earned more gold medals than the number of competitors, indicating several students excelled in multiple disciplines, such as both kata (forms) and kumite (sparring),” Du Plooy explained.

He said the success at the regional level has a significant payoff.

“All the competing students have now qualified as part of the regional karate team. This prestigious selection earns them a spot to compete at the highly anticipated Gauteng Provincial Tournament in 2026.”

He said this next challenge will pit Kiritsu’s finest against the top competitors from across the province.

“The community eagerly anticipates their performance as they carry the banner of Kiritsu Karate and the Tshwane region onto the provincial stage.”

He said the dojo continues to set the standard for martial arts training, fostering discipline, respect, and competitive excellence.

“Their recent accolades and continued success in tournaments prove they are a force to be reckoned with, both locally and moving forward into the provincial championships next year.”

Du Plooy added that he was incredibly proud of the students.

“To be voted the Best Martial Arts Studio for 2025 is a massive honour, but seeing these young athletes achieve 30 gold medals and qualify for the regional team is the true measure of their commitment and the quality of their training.”

He said they showed exceptional focus and spirit.

“The hard work starts now as we prepare them to excel at the Gauteng Provincial Tournament in 2026.”

